Disney Ultimate Toy Drive Delivers Joy to Kids in Need This Holiday Season

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) launched its annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need this holiday season.

Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company has continued to strengthen this relationship, engaging volunteers and providing charitable support to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide. Since its founding, Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed 652 million toys to over 291 million children. Last year the organization set a record of distributing more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, thanks in part to the collaboration with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

“For over 75 years, Disney has been proud to work with Toys for Tots to help deliver joy to children in need,” said Lisa Haines, senior vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. “From VoluntEARS opportunities to integrations into shows across our networks, our employees and cast members in every part of the company love supporting Toys for Tots and giving back at this special time of year in ways that only Disney can.”

“It’s amazing how this relationship started with a logo and has now transformed into an annual nationwide campaign supporting children in need. Toys for Tots is grateful to have the continued support of Disney to help bring their stories to children for the holidays and deliver joy during this season of giving,” said Lieutenant General Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

How to Participate

Fans and families can participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com now through December 24, 2023, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney store location, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland® Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World® Resort*, now through December 15, 2023.

Throughout the holiday season, Disney will air a Public Service Announcement on its television networks and streaming platforms—such as ABC, ABC Owned Stations, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic—in support of Toys for Tots.

Toy collections will take place at in-person film screenings and activations, including events for Disney Branded Television’s upcoming release of The Naughty Nine premiering November 22 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+, events surrounding the second season of the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses, premiering November 8, and the second season of Marvel Studios’ What If...? premiering this December on Disney+. Shows across the Disney networks including ESPN’s GetUp!, as well as ABC and ABC news programs including Good Morning America, Tamron Hall, The View, and Wheel of Fortune will feature Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and Toys for Tots stories to highlight the season of giving and the importance of supporting communities in need. Toy collections will also be hosted by the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

Disney Theatrical Group will encourage audience members to support the initiative at select shows by featuring the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive in Playbills. Additionally, Disney Junior will host a special event for local Military families in Los Angeles featuring screenings of new Disney Junior holiday episodes including the brand-new SuperKitties: Merry Mousemas 22-minute special and the Mickey’s Christmas Tales stop-motion shorts, alongside holiday-themed crafts, activities, and a special Disney Junior toy donation from Just Play to Toys for Tots.

Additional donation opportunities and activations will be shared throughout the campaign. For more information or to get involved, visit www.disney.com/toydrive.

*At Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, collection bins are located at the World of Disney store, Star Wars Trading Post, and retail shops inside Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. At Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, collection bins are located at the World of Disney store, Marketplace Co-Op, Star Wars Galactic Outpost, and the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

About The Walt Disney Company Corporate Social Responsibility

For 100 years, Disney stories have been a source of hope and inspiration. Walt Disney himself started the tradition of giving back to the community and The Walt Disney Company has continued this legacy of doing good on a global scale. Disney’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focus on three main areas: delivering joy when its needed most to families with children facing serious illness; providing today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to pursue their dreams; and protecting the magic of nature and investing in the well-being of the planet. Learn more about Disney's efforts at impact.disney.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 76-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.