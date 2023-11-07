Edgio Partners with Wurl to Introduce FAST Syndication for Channels and Platforms

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced a partnership with Wurl, the leader in data-driven solutions for Connected TV (CTV), to offer global FAST syndication via Edgio's Uplynk service. With FAST Syndication powered by Wurl, Edgio customers can generate linear channels using Uplynk's scheduler UI or APIs and effortlessly distribute them through Wurl. By offering this service via Uplynk, users will also benefit from Edgio’s scalable workflows, top-tier broadcast features, and industry-leading expert services.

The FAST market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, as TV operators continue to secure rapid consumer uptake. In fact, research firm, Omdia, predicts that the market will nearly triple by 2027. In this era where channel lineup real estate on FAST platforms is at a premium, the pursuit of quality content is also on the rise. Yet, delivering premium streaming experiences is a formidable challenge, especially when integrating with third-party platforms. With Uplynk’s best-in-class components, companies can now deliver exceptional viewing quality and reliability to a global network of FAST channels.

“Media companies need to find the right mix of distribution strategies to retain and grow subscribers while maximizing ad revenues. However, delivering high-quality content to viewers across different subscription types, viewing formats, and digital platforms causes huge complexity,” said Eric Black, CTO and GM for Media at Edgio. “This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling the delivery of high-quality content while simplifying the streaming workflow, and we’re thrilled to be working together with Wurl to make that a reality.”

“Together, Edgio and Wurl offer FAST channels and platforms the ability to bring their content to more viewers globally,” said Craig Heiting, Head of Corporate Strategy for Wurl. “As the largest FAST channel network, Wurl in partnership with Edgio’s Uplynk service brings a powerful solution to the FAST industry.”

Through this partnership, Edgio customers will also have access to Wurl’s AdPool product, providing advanced CTV ad monetization and management. Uplynk’s FAST Syndication will be available in Q1 of 2024. For more information on Edgio’s products and services for Media and Entertainment, click here.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Wurl

Wurl leads the Connected TV industry in helping content publishers and streamers reach millions of viewers worldwide. The company's market-leading technologies enable publishers and streamers to maximize revenues, grow CTV viewership, and strengthen brand value. Wurl is owned by AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). For more information, visit www.wurl.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.