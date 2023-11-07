National Retailer Harbor Freight Tools Partners with TreviPay to Offer Business and Institutional Buyers New Payment Option

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced that it has partnered with Harbor Freight Tools, a leading national tool retailer, to provide a Harbor Freight Commercial Credit Card. This new payment option provides instant B2B credit to its business and institutional customers with invoicing and commercial payment terms. The new Harbor Freight Tools Commercial Account is designed to meet the specific B2B and institutional customer needs, such as net terms invoicing, easy sign-up, convenient expense and purchase tracking and authorized purchaser controls.

Today’s B2B buyers, informed by their experiences as consumers, expect to transact seamlessly with their preferred payment methods. TreviPay enables large enterprises to offer B2B customers invoice-based purchasing across all channels.

“By understanding Harbor Freight’s B2B customer profile and shopping habits, we developed a custom, branded, end-to-end purchasing experience to increase customer loyalty and support faster business payments,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay.

As part of Harbor Freight’s strategy to bring a unique B2B offering to over 1,400 stores in 48 states, the retailer will begin rollout of the Commercial Account program for in-store purchases, with eCommerce capabilities to follow. TreviPay will enable Harbor Freight to offer branded, closed loop cards to its business customers which allows multiple buyers under a single account to make purchases. Harbor Freight business customers can apply for the Harbor Freight Commercial Account at HarborFreight.com.

“Our goal is to provide quality tools at great value to all our customers,” said Alex Aguila, Senior Director of Customer Growth, Harbor Freight Tools. “TreviPay’s vast industry expertise and flexibility in creating a custom payments solution for these customers were key in selecting them for our B2B payments and invoicing needs. We are excited to partner with them to provide all the benefits of real-time credit decisioning, stellar fraud mitigation and a seamless checkout experience to our corporate and institutional customers.”

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

About Harbor Freight

For more than 45 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable quality tools. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer. Since then, over 75 million customers have depended on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, with more than 1400 stores across the country and opening two new stores every week. With 25,000 Associates, the company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work™” and has been recognized three years in a row by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans. Forbes has also recognized Harbor Freight Tools as one of 20 best large companies for women to work for in retail, and one of the best large companies for diversity. The company has also been recognized for the past two years as one of the country’s top employers in terms of diversity and inclusion by DiversityJobs.com, by Fortune as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies and by Newsweek magazine as One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies both for 2023.

With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools locations are open 7 days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 am to 8 pm and on Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm.