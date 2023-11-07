With Antisemitism Rising Throughout U.S., Holocaust Museum LA Honors Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger With Inaugural ‘Award of Courage’ at Beverly Hills Hotel Gala

MAN OF COURAGE – 101-year-old Holocaust survivor Joe Alexander joined former California Governor, actor and businessman Arnold Schwarzenegger last night, who received the Holocaust Museum LA’s inaugural Award of Courage for his advocacy against antisemitism and bigotry at the museum's 15th annual gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Al Seib / Al Seib Holocaust Museum LA)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holocaust Museum LA honored icon Arnold Schwarzenegger with the first ever “Award of Courage” at the 15th annual gala Monday, Nov. 6, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Schwarzenegger, recognized as both a cinematic and real-life hero, has been a longtime advocate against antisemitism and bigotry. The son of a Nazi, he has publicly spoken out against hate on social media for many years, regularly posting videos and statements to his fans.

Joining the Hollywood superstar, businessman, filmmaker, former California Governor and professional bodybuilder was a rare gathering of some of the world’s oldest WWII Holocaust survivors — including Joseph Alexander marking his 101st birthday — to fete Schwarzenegger. Television personality Melissa Rivers hosted the event.

In accepting the award from Oscar-winning producer Mike Medavoy, Schwarzenegger said, “I’ve received many awards involving muscles, but tonight was about recognizing heart. Education to fight antisemitism has been something I’ve cared about since I was a young man. Love must always prevail over hatred.”

HMLA CEO Beth Kean, survivor Joseph Alexander and Schwarzenegger culminated the event by lighting a “Flame of Courage,” which was then transported by special LAPD police escort to Holocaust Museum LA where it will find its permanent home.

Kean said, “Holocaust Museum LA’s mission of education to fight antisemitism and stop hate is more critical than ever. Both Arnold and our survivors have demonstrated throughout their lives the courage, determination, strength and resiliency to remind the world that we must never forget the critical lessons of the past.

The gala raised more than $1.2 million to support Holocaust Museum LA’s work to teach future generations about the critical lessons and continued social relevance of the Holocaust, empowering them to stand up against hatred, bigotry and antisemitism.

About Holocaust Museum LA

Holocaust Museum LA is the first survivor-founded and oldest Holocaust Museum in the United States and houses the West Coast’s largest collection of Holocaust-era artifacts. Since 1961, the museum has carried on the mission of the founding survivors to commemorate those who perished, educate future generations about the Holocaust, and inspire a more dignified and humane world. Museum admission is free for all teachers, students and children under 17 and is also free for visitors all day Sunday. A mobile guide to the museum that can be used both on-site and off-site and can be accessed through the Bloomberg Connects app or downloaded on Google Play or the App Store. https://holocaustmuseumLA.org/