Award-Winning Cybersecurity Company Cyemptive Technologies Joins the “Hiring Our Heroes” Corporate Fellowship Program for Veterans as Host Company

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day, Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced it has become a host company in the “Hiring Our Heroes'' Corporate Fellowship Program to help veterans find meaningful employment.

Part of a national initiative by “Hiring Our Heroes” (HOH), a non-profit that connects the military community with American businesses, the “Hiring Our Heroes” Corporate Fellowship Program provides professional training and hands-on civilian job experience to service members who will be exiting the military within six months. Fellowships are offered three times a year by participating corporations, or “host” companies, who must be vetted and approved by the organization, to prepare service members for a smooth transition into civilian careers.

Cyemptive hosted a pilot class, called “Cohort,” of corporate fellows in mid-2023, offering among the highest number of fellowships of any company participating in the “Hiring Our Heroes” program. More than 90 percent of fellows from Cyemptive’s pilot Cohort accepted permanent job offers with the company.

“Cyemptive highly values the security-mindedness, grit, and problem-solving abilities that service members offer,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. “Given the immense success of the pilot Cohort, Cyemptive seeks to build on this achievement during the next round of fellowships offered through ‘Hiring Our Heroes’. Working with HOH and their top-shelf talent allows Cyemptive to provide fellows with exceptional support as they transition into civilian careers, while fueling the company’s scaling efforts as it onboards enterprise customers in pursuit of the company mission to ‘Make the World Cyber-Safe.’”

Cyemptive has created next generation layers of cybersecurity that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. When added to the customer’s existing capabilities, Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions eliminate damage from occurring even from previously unknown attack techniques.

“I am excited to see our collaboration with Cyemptive Technologies grow. Their team has provided a great learning-working environment for our service members to transition into careers in technology that take advantage of the unique skills and background only our military veterans can provide,” said Craig Wymer, a program manager at “Hiring Our Heroes”.

About Hiring Our Heroes

“Hiring Our Heroes” (HOH) is a 501(c)3 organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The non-profit launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, “Hiring Our Heroes” has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through its comprehensive training and hiring events, fellowship programs, and online tools. HOH programs and services are available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and on military installations around the world. For more information on programming and initiatives: HiringOurHeroes.org; @HiringOurHeroes on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive’s award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 10 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2022 competition alone - more than any other company in the history of the awards. The company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.