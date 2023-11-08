Tide Partners With BT to Unlock Major Savings for Small Businesses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, the leading business financial platform, has partnered with BT to help SMEs with rising costs and to save time and money managing their business.

BT and Tide are joining forces to offer BT’s 1 million small business customers access to Tide’s connected finance and admin solutions. This includes the platform’s flagship features such as invoice generation, Tide Accounting, payment and payroll services and expense cards.

More than 550,000 Tide customers (members) will also have access to discounts on selected EE phones, laptops, tablets & SIM only deals from BT.

The partnership comes as small businesses face rising costs of doing business yet increasingly need fast and efficient broadband and mobile connectivity to run their ventures.

A recent survey conducted by BT found that 41% of UK entrepreneurs now manage their business solely online. Almost three quarters (73%) of those already running a business or side hustle feel this would be impossible without reliable broadband and mobile connectivity.

Today’s announcement underpins both Tide’s and BT’s mission to transform the small business community. For Tide, the tie up means more SMEs across the UK will be able to save time and money using its integrated platform.

BT’s partnership network includes a number of like-minded organisations across a range of sectors, including retail, hospitality, banking, finance and membership bodies, to bring benefits to its smallest customers. It sits alongside BT’s Skills for Tomorrow programme which has helped more than one million small businesses access free digital skills training.

George Schmidt, SVP Member Accession Marketing at Tide, said: “The addition of BT to Tide’s highly successful partnership programme is a perfect opportunity for our new and existing members to get precious time back via Tide’s business financial platform. Our integrated services mean small businesses can manage their banking, accounting, payroll and credit all from one place - their Tide account. This partnership strengthens this offering, helping small businesses at a time when they face ongoing cost pressures.”

Chris Sims, Managing Director, Small and Medium Business at BT, said: “Small businesses are facing a lot of challenges at the moment, which are making it difficult for them to plan financially. Both BT and Tide are committed to helping small businesses navigate these challenges and maximise their potential, and unlocking discounts on BT’s best-in-class business broadband and Tide’s leading financial solutions is an important part of this.”

The partnership

Tide members can now enjoy a 10% discount on selected EE phones, laptops, tablets & SIM only deals (subject to T&Cs1) to support growing businesses hiring new employees. Members will also get savings of up to £259.95 on BT business broadband, which includes speeds of up to 900 mbps. The deal comes with a free setup worth £19.95 (subject T&Cs2). Tide members signing up to BT will also have access to a dedicated customer support line to help them apply.

To help BT small business customers get started, alongside dedicated onboarding support, Tide is also offering cashback when they successfully open a Tide account3.

Click here to find out more about the BT/Tide partnership.

Notes to Editor:

All offers highlighted are subject to the following terms and conditions:

1 Tide EE offer

2 Tide BT Broadband offer

3 Cashback subject to criteria

Research by BT: https://newsroom.bt.com/connectivity-proves-critical-as-more-than-half-of-entrepreneurs-run-a-business-from-their-phone/

About Tide:

Founded in 2015 and launched in 2017, Tide is the leading business financial platform in the UK. Tide helps SMEs save time (and money) in the running of their businesses by not only offering business accounts and related banking services, but also a comprehensive set of highly usable and connected administrative solutions from invoicing to accounting. Tide has 550,000 SME members in the UK (10% market share) and more than 150,000 SMEs in India. Tide has also been recognised with the Great Place to Work certification.

Tide has been funded by Anthemis, Apax Digital, Augmentum, Creandum, Goodwater, Jigsaw, Latitude, LocalGlobe, Passion Capital, SBI Group, SpeedInvest and Tencent, amongst others. It employs nearly 1,500 Tideans worldwide. Tide’s long-term ambition is to be the leading business financial platform globally.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about