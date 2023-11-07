Fresh Del Monte Pioneers Industry Shift with Launch of First-of-its-kind Reusable Plastic Banana Containers in Collaboration with Arena Packaging

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Arena Packaging, a leading packaging, design, and pooling company in North America, to introduce Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for bananas. The groundbreaking invention aims to transform industry standards for the leading fruit in fresh produce, while significantly reducing food waste, carbon emissions, operational costs, and preserving the fruit's health.

With the introduction of RPCs, banana shipments now enjoy improved airflow and extended shelf life. RPCs are not only reusable but also trackable, with a remarkable life cycle of up to 15 years. Each container will be reused approximately five times in a single year, and if damaged, individual parts can be collected, replaced, and repurposed.

" Making produce more sustainable for consumers, from the farms to the shelves, has always been a top priority for Fresh Del Monte. By emphasizing the reuse of packaging materials, we aim to reduce our environmental footprint, while promoting a circular economy of plastics. After years of collaborative work, this groundbreaking RPC design not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but addresses fruit quality and pallet shipping density ensuring sustainable impact at every level of our supply chain,” said Hans Sauter, Fresh Del Monte’s Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of R&D. “ Alliances such as this one serve as another example of how we’re always seeking ways to improve our operations with business partnerships that strive to achieve a more sustainable future.”

For the past 60+ years, bananas have traditionally been shipped in single-use cardboard boxes, typically holding up to 40 pounds per box. These boxes are then transported to grocery stores, where bananas are air-stacked in the back room, a labor-intensive manual process that takes between 20 to 40 minutes to complete. Although cardboard is widely recyclable, developing options where packaging is reused is a first step in fighting climate change. Prior to that, bananas were shipped by the stalk hanging from hooks in cargo ships, which led to the bananas arriving at their destinations in poor condition. The implementation of the Banana RPC has also resulted in an overall healthier-looking fruit out on the shelf, with less handling throughout the supply chain.

“ Our collaboration with Fresh Del Monte Produce is set to redefine the entire process of packing, shipping, ripening, storing, and merchandising bananas. This marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to establish a more sustainable and circular packaging system,” said Tony Arena, Founder and CEO of Arena Packaging. “ Arena Packaging's innovative Banana RPC is the result of years of dedicated design and validation supported by industry veteran Jim Vangelos and Fresh Del Monte's Sales VP, Mike Naftel and Senior Director of Global Packaging, Christian Salnars. The Arena Banana RPC reduces the carbon footprint by 90% over a traditional corrugated banana carton.”

Through this strategic collaboration and collective effort, Fresh Del Monte and Arena Packaging prove that businesses can achieve more when they work together.

The Banana RPCs arrived at retail stores in the South Texas region last month, offering consumers an eco-friendly and convenient way to enjoy their favorite fruit.

To learn more about Fresh Del Monte’s sustainability efforts, visit freshdelmonte.com/our-approach/.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022 and 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

About Arena Packaging

Arena Packaging, along with affiliate Arena Products, are pioneers in innovative reusable transport packaging systems. Arena has over 30 years of experience providing continuous innovation under the leadership of founder and CEO Tony Arena. The family-owned firm provides products and services to a wide range of vertical markets. Examples include dairy, fresh produce, non-hazardous chemicals, and HBA. Arena integrates design, engineering, manufacturing and pooling services, driving sustainability, improved packaging performance and supply chain efficiency. The company’s Rochester, New York headquarters features a state-of-the-art Packaging Test Laboratory and technical team that performs dynamic and environmental testing necessary for successful product launches and enhancements.

To learn more, visit: www.arenapackaging.com or www.arenaproducts.com