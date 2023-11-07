Telenet Selects Ciena for Network Upgrade Across Belgium

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telenet, a Liberty Global company and the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium, is deploying Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) optical and network management solutions to support its network expansion across Belgium.

Ciena is upgrading Telenet’s optical network, which connects consumers and businesses in metro areas, with a suite of industry leading solutions, including:

6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), a photonic layer solution with built-in instrumentation and automation tools that help Telenet ensure maximum fiber capacity while enabling faster, simpler, line system deployment.

WaveLogic™ 5 Nano (WL5n) 400G QSFP-DD coherent pluggable transceivers with support of higher performance as well as interoperable transmission to deliver 400G connectivity across all links in the network, while delivering significant power, space and operational efficiencies.

Waveserver 5 interconnect platform for future-facing network scalability, with support for multiple generations of coherent technology along with 100GbE and 400GbE applications in a compact footprint.

Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, for controlling and automating the network throughout its entire operational lifecycle. Telenet is also using Ciena’s PinPoint app to ensure network availability by quickly isolating and troubleshooting fiber faults.

Luk Bruynseels, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Telenet said: “Ciena has taken a lot of time to fully understand the requirements for our next-generation network and how it can support our customers for decades to come. During a rigorous selection process, it became clear that Ciena was able to offer us everything we needed to upgrade our network and provide high capacity and bandwidth capabilities, underpinned by intelligent network management.”

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA at Ciena commented: “We greatly appreciate and value Telenet's choice and commitment to our products and service. We understand Telenet's requirements and with our mix of leading optical, network management and software innovations, Telenet can support the growing demand for AI services, streaming, content, gaming, and other data applications, while also making the network simpler and more efficient.”

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is a 100% owned subsidiary of Liberty Global after the settlement of the Simplified Squeeze-Out. Liberty Global is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, innovating and empowering people in six countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

For more information, refer to www.telenet.be. The Telenet newsroom can be found at press.telenet.be.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

