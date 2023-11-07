Viking Electronics Recommends Ooma AirDial to its Customers Seeking POTS Replacement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Viking Electronics, after extensive testing, is recommending Ooma AirDial® to its customers seeking POTS replacement solutions.

Viking Electronics (https://vikingelectronics.com/) designs and manufactures more than 500 security and communications products in the United States, including emergency phones, entry systems, elevator phones, campus safety phones and more.

Many Viking products, sold through a nationwide distributor network, utilize copper-wire phone lines, also known as Plain Old Telephone Service or POTS. As POTS lines approach obsolescence, monthly rates are going up dramatically while reliability is decreasing.

Distributors and end users often ask Viking for guidance on replacing POTS lines. After exploring available options, Viking selected Ooma AirDial for in-depth evaluation by its engineering team and they confirmed that AirDial is reliable and capable of successfully replicating POTS connections across the wide range of Viking products.

Ooma AirDial (https://www.ooma.com/airdial) provides turnkey replacement for POTS lines by combining the Ooma AirDial base station with virtual analog phone service and a data connection through a wireless network. AirDial deployments can be remotely managed through an online portal with automated alerts, reducing expensive on-site visits and lowering incident response time.

As part of their testing process, Viking engineers were able to enhance compatibility through troubleshooting assistance from Ooma and by applying updated AirDial firmware that Ooma developed in response to customer and partner requests.

“ We thoroughly evaluated Ooma AirDial and it passed all of our tests with flying colors,” said Greg Yocom, Senior Sales Engineer for Viking Electronics. “ It was also important to us that Ooma supported our engineers and is continuously improving their product. We’re confident in recommending AirDial.”

“ Alarm companies, elevator service operators, building owners and property managers know and trust Viking Electronics for reliable hardware and customer service, which is why we’re honored that Ooma AirDial has passed Viking’s rigorous testing and now has their approval,” said Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma. “ We look forward to helping Viking distributors and end customers navigate through the process of POTS replacement, and helping achieve greater reliability and lower operating costs for mission-critical equipment.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

