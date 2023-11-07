SurePeople Announces Partnership With USA Diving

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePeople, a technology innovator dedicated to unlocking human potential, today announced its partnership with USA Diving, the national governing body responsible for training, selecting, and preparing the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving team.

The partnership includes the use of SurePeople’s award-winning platform by USA Diving coaching staff to elevate team communication, accelerate athlete development, and improve individual and team performance during competitive events leading up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

SurePeople’s platform is powered by Prism, a proprietary psychometric algorithm that provides comprehensive “Portraits” of each coach and athlete across 54 key traits and attributes in areas such as Personality, Personality Under Pressure, Decision Making, Motivation, Conflict Management, and Fundamental Needs.

Prism’s science-driven insights power real-time communication coaching tools, enabling coaches to understand how to best communicate with each athlete based on their unique Prism Portrait. Prism also provides athletes with greater self-awareness and personalized learning journeys to accelerate their growth and self-mastery.

"This partnership holds a special significance for me. Both my father and my dear colleague Demetra's family were born near Olympia, Greece—the birthplace of the Olympics. Collaborating with USA Diving and future U.S. Olympians is an honor," said Niko Drakoulis, Founder and CEO of SurePeople. "Our platform has empowered athletes, business leaders, employees, healthcare workers, students, and parents to gain deeper self-knowledge and confidence. We are thrilled to help members of the U.S. diving team unlock their full potential and go for gold in 2024!"

Leslie Hasselbach Adams, USA Diving High Performance Director, said: “SurePeople’s innovative platform empowers our coaches, staff, and divers to gain a deep understanding of themselves and one another, expediting their journey towards successful development. Utilizing a tool like this supports our organization’s mission to grow the sport of diving, develop world-class athletes, and prepare the strongest U.S. team for the 2024 Olympics. We look forward to a long, productive partnership with SurePeople.”

Sean Flynn, SurePeople’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We’re excited to join forces with USA Diving during the critical build-up to the 2024 Olympics. Our platform is trusted by leading professional and collegiate sports organizations – including the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers – and we’re committed to empowering Team USA coaches and athletes with insights, analytics, and tools to perform at their absolute best.”

About SurePeople

SurePeople’s patented software platform integrates people science, powered by its Prism psychometric algorithm, with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). SurePeople’s solutions for sports organizations include the ultimate coaches’ toolkit for maximizing athlete performance; fast-track athlete development; and, talent acquisition analysis. SurePeople’s platform has been recognized for innovation and impact by leading analyst firms such as Brandon Hall Group, Deloitte Consulting, and Training Industry. Learn more at https://www.surepeople.com/sports/.