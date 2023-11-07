Parse Biosciences Extends Global Reach with India-based Spinco Biotech Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced an agreement with India-based Spinco Biotech to further extend its reach in Asia. This is Parse’s latest expansion in the APAC region following an agreement last year with Research Instruments Pte Ltd to distribute its products in Southeast Asia.

“We’re seeing increased demand for Parse’s Evercode single cell sequencing solutions across Asia, and we believe our products are poised for widespread adoption in India, as well,” noted Parse Biosciences CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg, Ph.D. “By partnering with Spinco, we are enabling their research community a way to easily adopt the leading single cell sequencing technology.”

The company’s agreement with Spinco Biotech will give researchers in India full access to its single cell portfolio, including Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode Cell Fixation, Evercode Nuclei Fixation, Gene Capture, CRISPR Detect, and the Parse Biosciences data analysis solution. The agreement is a continuation of Parse’s ongoing introduction of its products in key international markets, which are also currently available in North America, Europe, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, and New Zealand.

Noted Spinco Biotech founder and chairman Thyagarajan Srinivasan, “Parse is an important pioneer in single cell sequencing, and researchers here will greatly benefit from its Evercode technology. We're thrilled to partner with Parse to introduce this state of the art technology to India’s biotech community.”

About Spinco Biotech

Spinco is a leading solution provider and distribution company in India, specializing in analytical and life science instrumentation. Since 1981, Spinco has been committed to excellence in every function of their business–bringing people, knowledge, innovation and technology together, to provide customers with products of the highest quality and unparalleled world class services.

Founded on the strong cementing philosophy of Customerization, excellence at Spinco is not a sporadic act but a way of life. Aiming to become the leading player in its chosen markets, Spinco brings cutting-edge technology and leading innovation from global pioneers to further science in India.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $50 million in capital and is now used by over 1,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, CRISPR Detect, and software for data analysis.

Parse Biosciences headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory are based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.