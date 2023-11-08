EnerSys Wins 50 Unit Order for its Fast Charge and Storage System

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced that Landmark Dividend LLC (“Landmark”), a global leader in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate and digital infrastructure, has placed an order for 50 units of EnerSys’s proprietary and revolutionary energy storage and management systems which enables energy optimization through various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

EnerSys’s unique Fast Charge and Storage (FC&S) solution, provides energy management capability to enable customers to optimize their energy consumption by proactively managing energy demand to eliminate short-term peaks, taking pressure off the electrical grid, and reducing peak rate electricity surcharges. In addition, the system is controlled by sophisticated software, ensuring that it operates efficiently and allowing remote monitoring of its performance and reliability.

EnerSys’s dynamic fast charging application converts AC power to DC, which allows the EV charger to interact directly with the vehicle’s battery system, charging it quickly and efficiently. The system, known as a Level 3 charger, provides over 150kW of power per pedestal with four pedestals per system. The system’s attractive design and compact footprint make it ideal for installation in retail parking lots, where consumers can recharge their vehicles while shopping. EnerSys is delivering the only system combining energy management with 1.2MWh of energy storage capacity and dynamic DC fast charging with parallel charging capabilities from a single pedestal.

“We are tremendously excited to work with Landmark as our launch customer on this truly groundbreaking technology,” said EnerSys President & CEO, David M. Shaffer. “EnerSys’s energy management system combined with fast charge and storage technology is an example of our industry-leading innovation and our ability to deliver differentiated solutions which solve critical energy management challenges. We are very proud to be leaders in advancing sustainability and electrification globally.”

“This important order demonstrates our consistent execution on our growth strategy and is just the beginning of the full commercialization of FC&S which we previewed during our recent investor day. We are well-positioned to benefit from an enormous market opportunity as the need for energy optimization increases and access to resilient and reliable power is critical to enable the growing demand for public DC fast charging stations.”

“This innovative energy storage and management technology is an ideal solution for both our commercial property owners and electric vehicle owners,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Dividend. “EnerSys provides a complete system enabling property owners to optimize their energy use and reduce electricity costs while offering dynamic EV fast charging in a small footprint. We are very pleased to work with EnerSys to provide the most sustainable, efficient solutions for our landlord partners, EV charging customers, and the communities in which we operate.”

Landmark has been collaborating with EnerSys as its initial launch customer throughout the design and development phase of this innovative solution. Landmark placed the order for 50 units, with an initial tranche of 15 units to be installed at 15 distinct sites by mid-year 2024. This order includes all components of EnerSys’s innovative end-to-end solution, consisting of a battery energy storage system, a power conversion system, dynamic DC fast charging pedestals, and software.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys' earnings estimates, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and value of business with Landmark Dividend LLC, including completion of the orders discussed during the time periods identified, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to sales growth, earnings or earnings per share growth, benefits contemplated by the relationship with Landmark Dividend LLC and FC&S solutions generally and market share, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, satisfying conditions and obligations contained in contracts and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond EnerSys' control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys' results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including "Forward-Looking Statements," set forth in EnerSys' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

About EnerSys

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/aboutus/sustainability/.

About Landmark Dividend LLC

Landmark Dividend LLC is a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company focusing on the digital infrastructure, wireless communication, outdoor advertising, EV charging, energy storage and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Dividend currently manages over 5,000 assets. For more information, visit: www.landmarkdividend.com.