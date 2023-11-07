Momentum continues for Avanci and its independent, global licensing solutions as Hyundai and Kia sign 5G Vehicle agreements

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today shared progress in its Avanci Vehicle licensing programs.

Avanci 4G Vehicle has seen eight new licensors join in the last year, with nine new automotive brands under license, reflecting broad acceptance of its one-stop program for 4G connected vehicles.

has seen eight new licensors join in the last year, with nine new automotive brands under license, reflecting broad acceptance of its one-stop program for 4G connected vehicles. Avanci 5G Vehicle recently signed agreements with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation under which 5G connected vehicles from the Genesis, Hyundai and Kia brands will be licensed to the 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents of the 62 licensors in the Avanci 5G Vehicle program today, as well as others that join in future.

Hosik Jang, Senior Vice President, South Korea at Avanci, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hyundai and Kia, who together are one of the world’s largest providers of innovative mobility solutions, as early licensees in our new Avanci 5G Vehicle licensing program. We thank them for their ongoing trust and confidence in Avanci.”

The Avanci 5G Vehicle program, launched in August 2023, offers a license to the vast majority of patented technologies essential for 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G connectivity for 5G connected vehicles, including connected vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies.

Laurie Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President at Avanci Vehicle, added: “Since we launched Avanci 5G Vehicle in August, we’ve already seen the program grow to cover seven automotive brands and 62 licensors, reflecting growing momentum for our global, one-stop solution. We continue to focus on delivering value for all our partners and look forward to seeing more companies join in future.”

The Avanci 4G Vehicle program offers a joint license to 4G, 3G, and 2G essential patents from 58 licensors, with more than 150 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads, from almost 100 automotive brands, now covered by an Avanci license.

Max Olofsson, Vice President of Licensing at Avanci, continued: “With market-driven pricing of $20 paid once for the lifetime of each connected vehicle, our 4G program is flourishing. We’ve welcomed many new participants to Avanci 4G Vehicle in the last year, including eight new licensors and nine new automotive brands, with the program now spanning a diverse mix of connected vehicles, including passenger cars, buses, trucks, and construction vehicles. “

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO at Avanci, concluded: “We are delighted that our independent, market-led solutions have been so widely accepted around the world by the automotive and telecoms industries. Avanci remains committed to its mission to deliver ever increasing value for existing and future licensees, while ensuring that the work of innovators around the world is recognized and rewarded. We thank all of our automaker and licensor partners for their continuing trust and confidence in Avanci.”

Details of the Avanci 4G and 5G connected vehicle programs, including participants and terms (such as early adopter pricing for 5G licensees) can be found at www.avanci.com/vehicle/.

