Native Voice Partners with Walmart to Bring Voice AIs to the Road

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Native Voice, the leading builder and distributor of conversational AIs, today announced its first collaboration with Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, to bring its library of Voice AIs to vehicles.

The onn. Wireless FM Transmitter is the ultimate driving companion, offering seamless voice access to “Hey iHeart”, “Hey TuneIn” and “Hey AccuWeather”, for unlimited entertainment, plus voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant, and handsfree calling. With the addition of Native Voice’s conversational AI library to the onn. FM Transmitter, drivers now have unprecedented access to voice-enabled AI on the road.

Best suited to vehicles that do not offer a Bluetooth connection, the FM Transmitter plus Native Voice App can be tuned to the car’s FM radio to instantly upgrade the listening experience. Users of the device can enjoy their favorite podcast, radio station or artist radio from “Hey iHeart”, or listen to live sports and news from “Hey TuneIn”, combining the immense catalogues of these market-leading services into one, voice-controlled experience.

John Goscha, Founder and CEO at Native Voice, said, “We know that using voice is the fastest and easiest way to access the content you love on the go so we’re excited to bring the Native Voice library of voice AIs to the car in partnership with Walmart. With plug and play setup, and backed by the enormous content catalogues of iHeart and TuneIn, this is the easiest way to make your car smarter and distraction free.”

The onn. Wireless FM Transmitter is available for purchase for $29.88 at most Walmart retail stores, or online at https://www.walmart.com/ip/onn-Wireless-FM-Transmitter-with-Bluetooth-and-Native-Voice-App-Compatible-with-Smartphone/3697584491. The library of available Voice AIs will continue to expand over time inside the Native Voice App, providing even more value for those on the road.

About Native Voice:

Native Voice builds conversational AIs for the world’s leading brands and make them available to consumers on its network of millions of devices. Users can get more done using just their voice to unlock multiple voice assistants, like Alexa and Siri, and the brands that are developing their own branded voice AIs, like iHeart and TuneIn. Founded in 2020 by John Goscha, Native Voice is the distribution solution for voice-enabled AI, delivering multi-voice connectivity via the Native Voice SDK, accessible across connected devices. Native Voice can also support those brands that do not already have a conversational AI experience with its design and build. To learn more about Native Voice, go to www.nativevoice.ai