Financial information platform Finimize partners with IG to boost retail investor confidence

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finimize has partnered with IG to engage, educate and empower modern investors using Finimize for Business’s content and promotional solutions.

Utilising Finimize’s retail investor community of over one million, the educational campaign will support investors across the experience spectrum, helping to build the confidence to formulate and execute their plans and enable them to make more of the moments that matter.

It includes the development of the IG Trading School with topical workshops and curated content; sponsorship of Finimize's Modern Investor Summit on December 5-6, featuring leaders like Ray Dalio and Jamie Dimon and growth content across the Finimize App, social channels, and newsletters, covering themes like confident execution, portfolio optimisation, and ISAs.

Nikolaus Wenz, Chief Commercial Officer, Finimize, said: “We’re pleased to be teaming up with IG to help retail investors build their confidence. As one of the largest retail investor communities, we understand today’s modern investor and what it takes to reach them. We’re looking forward to using our expertise to support IG to engage retail investors at scale.”

Kristia Van Heerden, IG’s Global Education Lead, said: “At IG, we pride ourselves on giving traders and investors more than just access to financial markets. Through our extensive range of learning content, as well as up-to-the-minute analysis from our global team of experts, we strive to give our clients the knowledge, insight and above all confidence they need to succeed. By partnering with Finimize, we are extending that commitment to an already thriving community of ambitious investors, and hope to help broaden their horizons even further.”

About Finimize

Finimize is a platform that empowers retail investors with bitesize insights by world-class analysts, serving a retail investor community of over one million subscribers. Through Finimize for Business, they assist 300+ financial institutions in engaging and retaining modern investors, reaching over 40 million individuals worldwide. Their mission is to transform how financial services connect with and empower individual investors.

About IG

IG is a leading global retail trading and investment platform on a mission to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. Established in 1974, IG has a long history of innovating to meet market need and to best serve customers. IG takes steps every day to equip ambitious and self-directed individuals with the tools, know-how and confidence they need to navigate financial markets.