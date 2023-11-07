Rock Valley Credit Union Implements Mahalo Banking Platform to Deliver Omnichannel Digital Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, has launched its digital banking platform with Loves Park, Ill.-based Rock Valley Credit Union (RVCU). The Mahalo platform allows the credit union to centralize its digital banking services and offer a cohesive omnichannel experience across all channels (e.g., online, mobile, etc.).

Mahalo’s digital banking platform enables RVCU to deliver an easily navigable digital interface, streamline its member communication and integrate seamlessly with third-party solutions, enhancing its digital capabilities. The platform gives RVCU members convenient access to money movement options, card controls, debit card rewards, credit score information and more. The credit union has also seen a notable increase in members engaging with its financial education resources. Furthermore, by implementing Mahalo's multi-lingual features, RVCU has expanded self-service options for its Spanish-speaking members, advancing its commitment to service inclusivity.

“The Mahalo team was incredibly flexible and dedicated to ensuring all of our needs were met during implementation,” said Tanya Peterson, Executive Vice President of RVCU. “The benefits of the Mahalo platform have been twofold – now our team can retrieve all the banking information they need to effectively serve members and our members enjoy easier access to all of their financial management activities on any device. We have already received very positive feedback from our members as they explore the platform’s user-friendly layout. This partnership empowers our team to explore new vendor integrations to continue building upon our exceptional digital experience.”

Mahalo’s digital banking platform delivers intuitive features, accessible functionality and a unified omni-experience crafted to meet the needs of credit unions and their members. The platform has a highly secure architectural design, which includes the recent introduction of Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) to protect credit unions and their members from costly credential stuffing attacks. Additionally, the Mahalo platform empowers credit unions to deliver greater member inclusivity by offering the industry’s first online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality.

“The success that Rock Valley experienced with its implementation of our platform is a testament to the collaboration between our two teams,” said Denny Howell, co-founder and COO of Mahalo. “The relationship with their team has given us the opportunity to support another member-dedicated credit union in elevating their digital banking experience to ensure stronger member usability. We anticipate deepening our partnership and exploring avenues for Rock Valley to further enhance its capabilities, strengthen user accessibility and institute more digital engagement opportunities, all in pursuit of better serving its valued members.”

About Rock Valley Credit Union

Rock Valley Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution owned and operated by its members since 1968. Its field of membership includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Lee and Stephenson Counties, IL, and Green, Rock and Walworth Counties, WI. RVCU prides itself in customized services for each of its 16,000 members and is dedicated to supporting more than 30 community events and organizations each year. RVCU is headquartered in Loves Park, with additional locations in Rochelle and Machesney Park, IL. For more information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.