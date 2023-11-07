Whiterabbit Collaborates with the American College of Radiology to Enable Democratized Access to Artificial Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whiterabbit.ai, an AI-technology company dedicated to making late-stage diseases a rarity, today announced its collaboration with the American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Data Science Institute™ (DSI™) to make its AI-driven breast density software, WRDensity, available on ACR’s AI-LAB platform. WRDensity is the first FDA-cleared, commercial algorithm on the ACRconnect platform alongside 12 investigational models from other parties.

“Whiterabbit believes that transparency is fundamental to the effective and equitable adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare,” said Alex Sardiña, M.D., CEO of Whiterabbit. “Collaborating with an organization that has the caliber and integrity of the American College of Radiology advances our goal to significantly expand the reach and adoption of AI applications such as WRDensity for the betterment of patients.”

Whiterabbit’s WRDensity is an FDA-cleared AI-driven software that helps radiologists more accurately and more consistently assess breast density.1 Consistent assessment of breast density is vital to effective patient management in support of individualized supplemental screening recommendations to a patient.2

“ACR’s AI-LAB will use WRDensity in its objective to simplify the evaluation and adoption of AI for uses such as breast density assessment. In turn, this could empower radiologists to develop algorithms at their own institutions to meet their unique clinical needs,” said Laura Coombs, vice president of data science and informatics for the ACR DSI. “ACR DSI facilitates the development, validation and implementation of artificial intelligence applications to expand radiologists’ diagnostic and clinical capabilities to improve medical care.”

About Whiterabbit

Whiterabbit.ai is an AI technology company with a mission to improve lives through earlier, more accurate cancer detection. A growing number of radiologists and healthcare providers are using Whiterabbit's technology to improve patients' experience with breast cancer screening. Whiterabbit has two product lines – WRDensity and WRRisk. WRDensity is an FDA-cleared artificial intelligence-driven software that helps radiologists better assess breast density. WRRisk, a clinical decision support software for risk assessment based on well-established breast cancer risk models, assigns a risk rating to a patient and provides vital information to a physician to create a more personalized screening regimen with consistent follow-up and more accurate clinical diagnosis. Whiterabbit is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more about Whiterabbit, visit https://whiterabbit.ai/.

About the ACR Data Science Institute

The American College of Radiology Data Science Institute was launched in May 2017 to develop and use AI to help radiologists improve medical imaging care. The free, vendor-neutral framework ACR AI-LAB was developed to offer radiologists the tools to learn the basics of AI and participate directly in the creation, validation and use of healthcare AI.