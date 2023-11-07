DP World Partners with Enel Peru to Advance Use of Renewable Energy, Carbon Neutrality

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DP World, a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has taken a significant step towards its goal of achieving 100% carbon neutrality by 2030 through a new partnership with a Peruvian energy provider, Enel Peru. Through this alliance, DP World will receive its first international I-REC Standard certificate verifying that starting in 2023, the company will be able to use 100% renewable energy to power its operations.

An internationally recognized standardized renewable energy certificate, the I-REC Standard certificate is issued by The Green Certificate Company to verify the use of 100% renewable energy sources. It is accepted by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol), the most widely used carbon footprint accounting standard by major companies worldwide.

The certificate validates that in 2023, DP World used entirely hydroelectric energy sourced from Enel Peru’s Matucana hydroelectric plant, a run-of-river power station located approximately 40 miles east of the city of Lima. The recognition – which DP World will receive in 2024 – underscores the company’s continued dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and advancing sustainable energy solutions as it works to decarbonize its global operations.

This is not the first time DP World has been recognized by a certifying agency for its operations in Perú. In 2022, the company was awarded the Green Certificate from SGS Peru, recognizing the utilization of 21,309 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electrical energy in its Callao operations.

“DP World Callao has become the first port to use 100% renewable electrical energy for all its operations. With this energy, we power mobile equipment such as dock and yard cranes, vans, and soon we will power electric trucks at the terminal. Furthermore, this practice is not limited to the port but also implemented in other areas of our logistics business. These initiatives align with our ambitious plan for carbon neutrality by 2030, which includes other strategies such as operational efficiency and digitalization, among others,” said Nicolás Gauthier, CEO of DP World Peru.

Marco Fragale, Country Manager of Enel Peru, emphasized the company’s role in driving carbon neutrality throughout Perú. “Every day, we promote alliances like this one, in order to advance the energy transition in Perú and engage various business sectors in this endeavour. With DP World and several other companies, we facilitate and operate the use of energy from 100% renewable sources, making it possible for more projects in the private and public sectors to contribute to sustainability and to society at large,” he said.

In 2023, Enel Peru issued five I-REC certificates and 35 Green Certificates, with eight more in progress. These efforts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to decarbonize its energy mix, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 13, Climate Action.

DP World's partnership with Enel Peru represents a significant stride towards a sustainable future and demonstrates its dedication to reducing its environmental impact while supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

