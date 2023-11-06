Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Toys to Arrive at Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us in November – Just in Time for Holiday 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fred Rogers Productions, the children’s educational media organization behind the hit series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and 9 Story Brands, its worldwide licensing agent for the popular brand, together with toy partner JAKKS Pacific and retail marketing agency Licensing Street, have secured a new retail program for the much-loved preschool property in Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us shops.

The assortment includes eight Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood toy skus rolling out to 200+ Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us shops across the U.S. this month.

Among the toys headed to store shelves are Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Deluxe Trolley, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Family and Friends Figures, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Goodnight Daniel Tiger, and an assortment of mini figures, feature and jumbo plush. One of the new items, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Ultra Jumbo Daniel Tiger plush, is a Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive for fall 2023 and will be featured in the retailer’s holiday toy catalog.

The special toy collection will join an assortment of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood-brand products currently available online at Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us, including books and games.

“We’re delighted to work with 9 Story Brands and JAKKS Pacific to bring the imaginative world of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to Macy’s Toys ’R’ Us shoppers,” said Matt Shiels, Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs, Fred Rogers Productions. “Children and families now will be able to experience the product range in a fun and exciting, play-focused environment that lets them immerse themselves in the wonder of these new toys.”

“We are excited to see Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood toys return to Toys ‘R’ Us, where the brand originally launched,” said Kyra Halperin, VP, Consumer Products for 9 Story. “With over 10 years on air, the demand for Daniel Tiger products continues to grow. We look forward to continued collaboration with our valued partners to enhance fans' connections to the brand.”

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us as a perfect destination for Daniel Tiger, creating a storytelling experience where kids, parents, and grandparents can bring these beloved characters home,” said Tracy Warshauer, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific.

Premiering in 2012, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is now in its sixth season on PBS KIDS. The series is co-produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group and animated by 9 Story’s award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films. 9 Story Brands holds worldwide licensing rights. The property has 50 licensees on board, including JAKKS Pacific (toys), Simon & Schuster (publishing), Crayola (coloring), Isaac Morris (apparel), Tonies (audio toy), Waloo Products (sporting goods), and more.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About 9 Story Brands

9 Story Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products division of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids and family- focused intellectual property. 9 Story Brands builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing and licensing. 9 Story Brands manages merchandising rights for top children’s properties, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Karma’s World, Super Why, Colorforms, Wild Kratts, and Nature Cat. www.9story.com

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred’s values and approach to other efforts in promoting children’s social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred’s legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company’s highly rated children’s series, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. The company’s latest series are Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and Alma’s Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano. Fred Rogers Productions strives to inspire a lifelong enthusiasm for learning through its series as well efforts beyond broadcast including games and digital offerings, community engagement activities, and much more. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.