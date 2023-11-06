Qylur Awarded US Air Force AFWERX Phase II SBIR Contract for Mission Adaptive AI for Networks of Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qylur announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.2 million focused on the SNIM® (Social Network of Intelligent Machines) AI platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now, Qylur will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“Qylur’s patented approach to managing networks of intelligent machines at scale addresses a core challenge to deploying and maintaining critical AI models in devices like drones, UAVs and ground systems,” said Dr. Lisa Dolev, CEO, Qylur. “We’re eager to apply our more than 15 years’ experience in deploying operational AI quickly and safely under changing mission conditions to applications that support our nation’s defense. This contract is an excellent example of leveraging Qylur’s dual-use technologies to support our nation’s operational imperatives.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Qylur Intelligent Systems

Qylur Intelligent Systems is an AI and Intelligent Machines technology company at the forefront of innovation in both commercial and defense applications. With a robust portfolio of patented core enabling AI technologies, Qylur pioneers Mission Autonomous AI, offering cutting-edge software and hardware solutions for next-generation intelligent machines. Qylur's flagship products include the SNIM® AI platform and the Q Sentinel, the world's first and only autonomous self-service security screening solution. Qylur is led by Founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Dolev, an esteemed technology entrepreneur, inventor, and thought leader with over 35 years of experience in security and defense technologies.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.