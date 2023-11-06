Amentum Awarded $441.3 Million ITEAMS Contract to Drive Agility and Innovations for USINDOPACOM C5ISR Missions

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum has been awarded a five-year contract with a maximum value of $441.3 million by USINDOPACOM to deliver critical command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems. Amentum will provide complex analysis, experimentation, and testing, to optimize the effectiveness of DoD missions and advance USINDOPACOM priorities. USINDOPACOM is managing the program out of Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

“As a premier technology partner for the DoD, we can provide USINDOPACOM new innovations to protect our national security,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under this contract, Amentum will advance organizational agility with innovative solutions in an extremely collaborative and dynamic national security environment. Amentum will provide technological innovation to USINDOPACOM through its understanding of existing and emerging capabilities in the fields of Command and Control (C2), communications, electronic warfare, and operational energy. Amentum will also play an important role in defensive cyber analysis, national and adversary vulnerability assessments, strategic adversary resistance. and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), including Special Operations Forces (SOF) and other technical areas for the greater Joint Force associated with ground, surface, space, cyber, maritime, and air-based domains and capabilities.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.