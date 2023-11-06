Orum Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of ORM-6151 Program by Bristol Myers Squibb

BOSTON & DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum”), a clinical-stage private biotechnology company pioneering Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD² ™) and Targeted Protein Stabilization (TPS² ™), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired Orum’s ORM-6151 program. ORM-6151 is a first-in-class, anti-CD33 antibody-enabled GSPT1 degrader that has received the FDA’s clearance for Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

“We believe this agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb, a global leader in cancer with a strong legacy in protein degradation, validates Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation approach, which we pioneered to improve the therapeutic window and realize the full potential of targeted protein degraders through precision delivery to cancer cells via antibody drug conjugates,” said Sung Joo Lee, Ph.D., CEO of Orum Therapeutics. “We are excited that Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired our ORM-6151 program with proprietary GSPT1 degraders, first-in-class targeted protein degraders with the potential to make an impact for patients with cancer.”

Under this transaction, Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired Orum’s ORM-6151 program for an upfront payment of $100 million, and Orum Therapeutics is eligible to receive milestone payments for a total deal value of $180 million. Further details were not disclosed.

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor, and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Orum Therapeutics.

About Orum’s GSPT1 Platform Using the TPD² Approach

Orum’s GSPT1 platform uses the company’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²) approach to build novel targeted protein degraders combined with the precise tumor cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class, tumor-selective TPDs for the treatment of cancer. Orum has developed new molecular glue degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, the payloads are designed to be delivered specifically to cancer cells and degrade the intracellular target protein GSPT1 and cause tumor cell death.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²) and stabilizers (TPS²) with the precision of antibody targeting to improve cancer treatment for more patients. The lead therapeutic candidate from the TPD² GSPT1 platform, ORM-5029, is in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. The TPS² approach uses proprietary Cbl-b inhibitor payloads conjugated to immune cell- or tumor cell-targeting antibodies. Orum is located in Boston, US, and Daejeon, South Korea. For more info, visit www.orumrx.com.

Orum Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Orum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Orum”). Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the potential therapeutic value of Orum’s products and TPD² approach; the potential for conducting and successfully completing clinical trials; the types of cancer that might be treated by Orum products; and the potential for the receipt of milestone payments from the sale of ORM-6151 are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the uncertain and continually changing impacts and expected duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the uncertainty of success in research and development activities; risks related to clinical trials, including potential delays, safety issues, or negative results; competition from alternative therapies; the risk that product candidates may not be successfully commercialized or adopted; and risks related to the recruitment and retention of key employees, fluctuating markets and economic conditions, health care reform, prices, and reimbursement rates. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this release, and Orum undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Orum cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release.