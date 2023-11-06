Kandi America Partners with Rural King to Expand U.S. Footprint

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kandi America (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of fully-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, a.k.a. SC Autosports, LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNDI), today announced a strategic partnership with Rural King, one of the nation's largest farm and home retailers across the Midwest and Southern US. This collaboration marks a milestone for Kandi in strategic expansion, as the Company partners with more stores, expanding the product reach to a broader customer base.

Rural King is a well-established retailer specializing in a wide range of products for rural living. With over 130 stores across the United States, it is a premier retail chain for farming, home, and outdoor needs. Establishing ties with a far-reaching distribution channel of this caliber advances Kandi’s vision to provide accessible, sustainable electric off-road vehicles nationwide.

Kandi America's CEO, Johnny Tai, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Rural King, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the heartland of America. Kandi's commitment to expanding the fully-electric off-road vehicle market aligns seamlessly with Rural King's influential presence in the farm products and leisure sector. Our fully electric UTV and innovative electric mobility solutions are now available to Rural King's loyal customer base. Our products are not only eco-friendly but also highly practical for a wide range of outdoor activities.”

Olen Rice, President of Northern Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kandi America, added, “We have been exploring a variety of opportunities to expand our presence in the farm and home market. We continue to leverage Kandi’s expertise in fully electric off-road vehicles to offer innovative solutions tailored to this growing sector.”

Together, Kandi and Rural King are poised to make a meaningful impact in the transition to electric mobility in rural communities.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI), doing business under the name Kandi America. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the distribution of electric recreational vehicles and electric equipment. Kandi is focused on designing and producing electric vehicles and other innovative electric powered products and acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor.

About Rural King

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, provides a broad range of necessities, essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home products. Rural King planted its roots in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has added over 130 stores in a thirteen-state area (Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia). Their locations have an outstanding product mix with items such as livestock feed, farm equipment, agricultural parts, lawn mowers, workwear, fashion clothing, housewares and toys. Rural King prides itself on providing Every Day Low Prices, along with being the industry leader in product knowledge and customer service.