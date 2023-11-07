Lenovo and EPOS Teaming up to Deliver Professional Audio Solutions for the Hybrid Work Era

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lenovo™ and EPOS, a pioneer in audio technology, announced a strategic agreement to provide high-quality audio solutions for business professionals. The agreement leverages the strengths of both brands in design, development, innovation and market reach to address the growing demand for professional audio experiences in the hybrid work environment.

The professional audio market is experiencing long term growth driven by hybrid work, broad unified communication adoption and end user updates of headset devices for enhanced audio experiences. Lenovo and EPOS aim to address this demand by providing high-quality audio solutions that are powerful, reliable and easy to use and solve today’s unified communications challenges at home, in the office or on the move.

Through the agreement, EPOS will be Lenovo’s global audio partner for PC audio accessories. Lenovo and EPOS are committed to create better together rich collaboration experiences to our customers, with a more seamless experience when combined with Lenovo devices such as ThinkPad™ and ThinkBook™ laptops. This includes the co-development of future hardware, software and services to create professional audio solutions and drive innovative PC and audio ecosystems for greater user engagement and productivity optimization. The shared ambition is to create unique value propositions for customers who seek clear communication, flawless collaboration and optimal productivity tools within multiple hybrid working user scenarios. Additionally, the EPOS portfolio will be included in Lenovo’s 3rd party offering program giving customers an extensive choice of audio devices from a single source.

EPOS manufactures and sells high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals around the world. Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs communication solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling professional users to communicate and collaborate effectively with better concentration and less energy spent.

The initial phase of the cooperation includes the release of selected headsets designed for professional users to enhance the hybrid world of conference calls. The new Lenovo EPOS headsets are certified for Teams and Zoom and optimized for other UC applications, and feature EPOS’ signature sound quality, and comfort.

Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset and Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2 professional headsets share the same form factor design and feature an inline call control box for excellent ease of use. The USB-C plug (with USB-A adapter) is versatile and connects to any PC and the ear cups enhances user comfort. The latter also prioritizes Active Noise Cancellation offering the best audio experience possible thanks to the virtual elimination of distracting ambient noise. Both headsets include a convenient travel pouch.

Quotes

“We are excited to partner with EPOS to offer premium audio solutions for our customers. Lenovo is committed to providing smart devices and solutions that enable people to work smarter and collaborate better in the hybrid world. With Lenovo and EPOS’ expertise in audio technology, we can deliver high-quality audio solutions that meet the needs of professional users who demand clear communication, seamless collaboration and optimal productivity,” said Eric Yu, SVP Worldwide Small and Medium Business Segment and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo IDG.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we are strengthening our partnership with Lenovo. At EPOS we’re committed to designing audio and video solutions that unleash human potential. Embarking on this venture with Lenovo will help us continue to deliver on this commitment, expand our offering and reach to new heights for communication and collaboration experiences. I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter of our partnership,” said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals.

Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio and video solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling professional users to communicate and collaborate effectively with better concentration and less energy spent.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years’ audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at eposaudio.com.

LENOVO, THINKPAD and THINKBOOK are trademarks of Lenovo. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. ZOOM is a registered trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.