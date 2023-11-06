Meilleur Technologies Inc. Announces Use of the Next-Generation Amyloid PET Imaging Biomarker, NAV-4694, in the NIA-sponsored CLARiTI Trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meilleur Technologies, Inc. today announced a research collaboration agreement with the National Institute of Aging (NIA)-sponsored multicenter study called the Consortium for Clarity in ADRD Research Through Imaging (CLARiTI).

The collaboration will involve the network of Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers across the country (currently, there are 37 centers of excellence), will recruit 2000 subjects, and apply cutting-edge imaging and blood-based biomarkers to investigate the multiple intersecting neurodegenerative causes of cognitive impairment (known collectively as Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders or ADRD).

Sterling Johnson, the CLARiTI STUDY Lead, stated: “A major gap in our field is the ability to detect and develop a temporal profile of the several pathologies that may be present in our older patients with cognitive symptoms. This requires a broad panel of biomarkers. The partnership with Meilleur will enable accessible state of the art amyloid PET imaging, which we believe is foundational to further discovery.”

“Meilleur is focused on enabling access to key technologies such as NAV-4694, a highly sensitive molecular imaging tool, with the aim to better understand disease and ultimately support the acceleration of drug development in neurodegenerative disorders,” said Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Chief Medical Officer, Meilleur Technologies, Inc. “The NIA-sponsored CLARiTI study will provide critical data on early amyloid deposition across a large population with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. We applaud the NIA and the ADRC for their initiative.”

About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.

Meilleur’s vision is to develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.