Amazon Music Soundtracks the Holiday Season With New Amazon Music Original Songs From Chlöe, Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor, and TWICE

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Music announced new Original songs from some of today’s hottest global artists, some appearing in new holiday films and soundtracks on Prime Video, just in time for the holiday season. This collection of holiday songs includes new Original tracks and unique spins on holiday classics from Chlöe (Chloe Bailey), Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor, TWICE, and more.

Pop-R&B singer Chlöe’s reimagined version of Otis Redding’s Christmas hit, “Merry Christmas Baby,” will appear over the opening credits of Candy Cane Lane, a new holiday comedy from Prime Video starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, out globally December 1. Also appearing in Candy Cane Lane is a previously released Amazon Music Original from Foo Fighters, “Run Rudolph Run,” their cover of Chuck Berry’s original holiday favorite. English singer-songwriter Sam Ryder’s brand-new holiday song, “You’re Christmas to Me,” and English popstar Anne-Marie’s new track, “Christmas Without You,” will appear in Your Christmas or Mine 2, premiering on Prime Video on December 8. Italian singer-songwriter Annalisa’s cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” will be featured in Elf Me, out on Prime Video on November 24.

Fans can also now stream another new song from Chlöe—her own take on Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland.” K-pop stars TWICE have delivered a special holiday version of their fan favorite, “Heart Shaker;” multiplatinum artist Meghan Trainor has also covered the seasonal classic, “Jingle Bells;” and English R&B singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is releasing her take on East 17’s UK Christmas staple, “Stay Another Day.” Elsewhere around the world, new Amazon Music Originals can be heard by Canadian pop stars Walk Off The Earth, Germany’s Tokio Hotel, Spanish flamenco icon Niña Pastori, Aussie popstar Sam Fischer, French chanteuse Camélia Jordana, and Mexico’s Banda MS.

“In recreating a classic, I wanted to make sure I was honoring the original artists but also putting my own personal spin on the tracks,” says Chlöe. “With ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ I kept listening back to Otis Redding’s original so that I could match the soul in his voice. For ‘Winter Wonderland,’ I wanted the musicality to feel classic but also add my harmonies and chopped up samples throughout. I hope fans feel holiday joy and cheer when they hear my Amazon Music Original holiday tracks this year, however it means to them!”

Check out the full list of new exclusive Amazon Music Original holiday songs for 2023 below.

In addition, Chlöe and Meghan Trainor will be featured guests on the new Wondery original podcast ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show, with host James Austin Johnson of Saturday Night Live as the iconic curmudgeon The Grinch. ’Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show is available now on Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

These new Amazon Music Original songs are the latest releases to join a growing list of new holiday tunes released exclusively on Amazon Music, including tracks from influential stars like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Carrie Underwood, and H.E.R. Many have become holiday favorites, like Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas,” which is certified platinum, while Legend’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is certified gold. Tracks from artists like Kane Brown and Lauren Spencer-Smith landed on the Billboard Hot 100, while Goulding topped the UK Official Singles Chart with her Amazon Music Original version of “River.”

“With our holiday Amazon Music Original tracks each year, we set out to create unique, special experiences for fans to mark the holidays with Amazon Music. It’s been really exciting to see how much fans enjoy them, and to see these songs hitting the charts, being performed on television around the world, and even achieving platinum and gold certifications,” says Stephen Brower, global co-lead, artist relations at Amazon Music. “This year, we have the opportunity to feature a number of Amazon Music Original songs in special Prime Video films and series to exclusively surface new music to the world and turn these tracks into moments that will live on in our nostalgia.”

Prime members have access to over 100 million songs on Amazon Music, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist, including “Merry Mix” in DJ Mode, a holiday music station including this year’s new Amazon Music Original holiday songs as well as artists Mariah Carey, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, Brandy, and Kelly Clarkson sharing their fondest holiday memories and traditions. To listen to this holiday station through the year, simply say “Alexa, play ‘Merry Mix’ in DJ Mode” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon Music Original Holiday Track List

“Merry Christmas Baby” by Chlöe

“Winter Wonderland” by Chlöe

“Jingle Bells” by Meghan Trainor

“Heart Shaker (GALACTIKA * Holiday Remix)” by TWICE

“You’re Christmas to Me” by Sam Ryder

“Wonderful Christmastime” by Walk Off The Earth

“Your Christmas” by Tokio Hotel

“Christmas Without You“ by Anne-Marie

“Christmas is All Around“ by Sam Fischer

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Annalisa

“Silver Bells” by Stephen Sanchez

“Stay Another Day” by Jorja Smith

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Jesse & Joy, De Viaje con los Derbez

“Yo Vengo Del Monte” by Niña Pastori

“Navidad, Navidad” by Banda MS

“Silent Night” by Camélia Jordana

