Peter Vanderkaay, Olympic Gold Medalist and Big Blue Swim School Owner, Inducted into Michigan Athletic’s Hall of Honor

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, proudly announces that one of its owners, Peter Vanderkaay, was inducted into the University of Michigan athletic department’s 2023 Hall of Honor class. Vanderkaay is one of the most accomplished student-athletes in Michigan history, winning two Olympic gold medals, four total Olympic medals, three World Championships, five NCAA championships and 14 Big Ten Conference titles in swimming.

Vanderkaay joined the ownership group behind the Big Blue Swim School in Sterling Heights in 2022. As a native Michigander who grew up in the competitive swimming circuit in Detroit, Vanderkaay looked for a way to channel his passion for swimming after retiring. Vanderkaay was introduced to Big Blue Swim School by Chris DeJong, University of Michigan teammate and founder of the swim school. Joined by his brother, NCAA Champion swimmer, Alex Vanderkaay, the group is on a mission to teach children in Detroit how to swim.

“We’re incredibly proud of Peter’s accomplishments both in and out of the pool and are thrilled to have him as part of our Big Blue team,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “Peter’s passion for swimming is evident in everything he does, and it is truly a full circle moment to see my former teammate inducted into the Michigan Hall of Honor, while we’re also working together on our mission to teach kids this life-saving skill.”

The ownership team first introduced Big Blue Swim School to Detroit in 2022 and plans to open three additional locations in the metro Detroit area. With a unique curriculum, professional swim instructors, and comfortable and convenient facilities, Big Blue saw record growth in 2022 by crossing the threshold of selling 50% of its units. Big Blue provided over 750,000 swim lessons to children in 2022 and is on the way to double that number in 2023.

ABOUT BIG BLUE

Big Blue Swim School is one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, offering best-in-class swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years. The franchise was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong, and with support from Level 5 Capital Partners, now has 29 pools open across 14 states. Big Blue continues to grow through franchising and plans to have a minimum of 380 pools sold by the end of 2024. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its unparalleled consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.