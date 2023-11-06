Kasten by Veeam Celebrates KubeCampus Milestone with Commitment to Empowering Tech Talent through New Partnership with WeAreDevelopers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasten by Veeam®, the market leader for Kubernetes data protection, celebrates the first anniversary of KubeCampus, an online career development resources for the Kubernetes developer community, with a new partnership with WeAreDevelopers, a leading community for developers invested in accelerating tech talent. Together with WeAreDevelopers, Kasten by Veeam supports the ability for developers to consume content, learn and grow personally and professionally – year round – through virtual and live events, podcasts, career opportunities and more. This partnership will deliver new, expanded content, live events, additional labs, co-hosted podcasts and Learning Days, as well as feature shared resources and career opportunities both communities can leverage year-round.

KubeCampus, a free Kubernetes learning experience offering training opportunities for the most sought-after Kubernetes skills based on practical, real-world implementations, use cases, and experiences to address critical industry skills gaps. Launched in Oct. 2022, KubeCampus offers online and in-person Kubernetes learning to more than 25,000 registrants, and counting, with more than 15,000 courses completed to date and new courses consistently added to enhance the curriculum – including three new labs in Q3 2023.

“We are immensely proud of KubeCampus’ remarkable success in empowering the next class of open-source developers,” said Tom Leyden, vice president of Marketing at Kasten. “Like WeAreDevelopers, we recognize the importance of providing today’s tech talent with new opportunities to learn, as our fast-paced technology space is constantly evolving. Both new and established professionals need a resource to remain efficient and effective in their roles and with multiple levels of course offerings, KubeCampus has become an incredible Kubernetes training asset in a short period of time, and we are certain it will only continue to grow in popularity and utilization.”

Kubernetes continues to grow in adoption as 82% of organizations are using containers and 66% are embracing Kubernetes as the de facto container orchestration platform,i training has been cited as a major challenge across the open-source community. KubeCampus is the go-to resource that provides rich content and learning opportunities from industry experts. Registrants can attain certification in multiple technologies, an important step towards industry certifications, and build the skills and understanding necessary to streamline Kubernetes deployments and operations – all at their own pace in an easy-to-follow format.

Thousands of Kubernetes users leverage KubeCampus course offerings or webinar series each month, garnering a user review score of 4.7 out of 5. The hands-on labs are led by Kubernetes experts, empowering learners to test newly acquired skills in real-world situations – from installing a Kubernetes cluster to building an application.

“KubeCampus has truly accelerated my Kubernetes learning journey. Its self-guided pace, hands-on labs with real commands and rich resource libraries are exactly what I needed to move from novice to intermediate skill level. I clearly see the path to becoming a pro,” said Andre Atkinson, Senior Systems Engineer and KubeCampus learner.

Similarly, WeAreDevelopers provides year-round opportunities, spurred by developers themselves, including coding challenges, bi-weekly online events and the WeAreDevelopers World Congress – the world’s largest annual event for developers – to foster networking and knowledge sharing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kasten by Veeam to celebrate and empower the tech talent within our developer community,” said Sead Ahmetović, CEO & Co-founder of WeAreDevelopers. “KubeCampus is a proof point that we are aligned on the same mission to assist in leveling up developer careers and ultimately drive success across the tech and broader industries as a result.”

