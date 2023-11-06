Below 60° Launches Next Generation of 100% Natural Air Fragrance Devices Designed to Complement Home, Office and Other Environments

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offering consumers the next-generation of air fragrance devices that please the eye as much as the nose, Below 60° will debut its flagship product line with a collection of three natural scents available in November 2023 through its website, www.below60.com. Led by founding investors Jeff Marine, president and CEO of JEM Sportswear and Awake Inc.; Brian Lee, co-founder & managing director of Bam Ventures (LegalZoom, ShoeDazzle, and The Honest Company); and Mark Jacobs, CEO at The Watkins Co, Below 60° is also helmed by Chief Brand Director, Hilary Duff, an award-winning actress, best-selling author, producer, recording artist, mother-of-three, and entrepreneur, whose appreciation for natural products led to her enthusiastic involvement.

Whether walking through a ripe orange grove, shaving fresh ginger for a recipe, or being gifted newly-cut lavender by a loved one, the experience is best remembered through our sense of smell, evoking memories and the emotions that accompany them. A scent experience inspired by the air below the 60th parallel – the most pristine air on Earth – Below 60° was founded on the idea that personal spaces can be filled with amazing fragrances without synthetic chemicals.

The line of 100% natural fragrances derived from essential oils, spans three initial scents at launch: Mint Disco on Ice (Mint, Lavender, and Glacial Waters), If Citrus Were a Feeling (grapefruit, lily, sandalwood), and Vanilla Buys a Timeshare in Paradise (pineapple, exotic coconut, and Tahitian vanilla). The fragrance refills and plug-in fragrance diffusers offer a sleek modern look to blend in with any décor style, with three settings: high, standard, and off. Each 10 ml (.34 fl oz.) cartridge will last up to 30 days on standard, 20 days on high. Designed for easy cartridge replacement, its air fragrance devices have an adjustable plug for horizontal/vertical outlets.

Below 60° will kick off its debut with a range of three official scents and will quickly expand its 100% natural fragrance options in 2024. The subscription price of $29.97, includes a Free Plug-in Fragrance Diffuser (retail price of $19.99) and three fragrance refills (subscription price of $9.99), which is a 3-month supply of fragrance. The subscriptions are fulfilled every three months. The one-time purchase price, without a subscription, is $58.96, which includes the full price Plug-In Fragrance Diffuser and three full priced fragrance refills of $12.99.

“Home is my happy place. That's why I'm so excited to launch Below 60°, a line of natural home fragrance products that you can feel good about bringing into your space,” said Chief Brand Director, Hilary Duff. “Becoming a mom meant becoming more conscious and cautious about the products I use, so we've gone to the ends of the earth to develop unique, 100% natural fragrances from responsibly sourced ingredients. I can't wait to share them with you. They're fresh and fantastic, and so much fun.”

"We are thrilled to introduce Below 60°, the innovative natural air fragrance diffuser, into the market. We recognized a unique niche for providing a fresh, invigorating scent experience with 100% natural fragrance that embraces nature's beauty while complementing modern living spaces," said founding investor, Mark Jacobs. "Our development process has been fueled by a passion for sustainability and environmental consciousness."

About Below 60°

The 60th parallel south is a circle of latitude that is 60 degrees south of Earth’s equatorial plane. No land lies on the parallel–it crosses nothing but ocean. Scientists have identified this area as naturally having Earth’s cleanest pocket of air.

In the spirit of pristine, crisp air below the 60th parallel, Below 60° air fragrance products are made only with 100% All Natural Essential Oils and Ingredients. No artificial dyes. No synthetic fragrances. Just the good stuff that provides all-natural, plant-based scents for the cleanest, purest, freshest smelling-air.

