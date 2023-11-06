Jurny Attracts Industry Heavyweights with its Next-Generation AI-Powered Property Management Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jurny, the only vertically-integrated provider of AI-powered property management solutions for hotels and short-term rentals, announced a series of strategic partnerships that underscore the strength and future-readiness of its technology. By aligning with industry giants such as Vrbo, Airbnb, Expedia and vertical leaders like Turno, Wheelhouse and Autohost, Jurny is redefining property management with unprecedented levels of connectivity and AI automation.

Amid industry discussions on the need for redefining traditional Property Management Systems (PMS) in the era of AI and big data — a sentiment recently echoed by the founder of competing firm Mews — Jurny stands out as a pioneer with an infrastructure built specifically to address these future requirements.

"By unifying our PMS with select best-in-class solutions, we offer managers the unparalleled ability to control every operational component seamlessly from a single AI-powered dashboard," said Luca Zambello, Founder and CEO of Jurny. "We are the only hospitality company able to harness real-time and predictive data across all operational aspects, the guest journey, and revenue management. With AI, we optimize and action this data, enabling a proactive and holistic approach to property management that's never been possible before."

Jurny's AI-driven systems exemplify the progression that competitors and visionaries believe is essential for survival and prosperity in the new era of hospitality.

This paradigm shift in the PMS landscape, and Jurny's role in moving it forward, has attracted support from many notable media outlets and sector leaders and earned recognition from top industry analysts, including Skift and McKinsey & Company, who have identified Jurny's unified, AI-powered approach as the definitive future of the industry.

These accolades and distinguished partnerships reflect not just a belief in Jurny's vision but in the company's capability to lead a monumental shift in the hospitality sector. For property managers, this means leveraging a system where all components work in unison, fostering an environment for rapid, proactive and informed decision-making, powered by AI.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world's leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts' operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.