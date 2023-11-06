Accenture and Salesforce Collaborate to Help Life Sciences Companies Create Differentiation with Data and AI

To help life sciences companies create sustainable value and drive growth, Accenture and Salesforce are investing in the development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud including new innovations, assets and accelerators, powered by data and artificial intelligence (AI). (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help life sciences companies create sustainable value and drive growth, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are investing in the development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud including new innovations, assets and accelerators, powered by data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Building on the recently announced Accenture and Salesforce generative AI collaboration, the companies will leverage their joint generative AI acceleration hub to develop new solutions and use cases for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The companies will also use Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI, Salesforce's AI technology, to help increase productivity and transform healthcare professional and patient experiences.

“The rapid pace of science and technology advancements is making treatment decisions more complex,” said Emma McGuigan, senior managing director and Enterprise & Industry Technologies lead at Accenture. “Data and AI will drive differentiation around how life sciences organizations engage with their customers. Together with Salesforce, we can help organizations establish a digital foundation to support omni-channel experiences across sales, service and marketing with data and intelligence at the core.”

The accelerated adoption of data and analytics capabilities to fuel decisions and operations is a top investment priority for 58% of life sciences companies, according to Accenture Research.

“As we build the next generation Life Sciences Platform, Accenture is partnering with our teams to provide its deep industry expertise," said Amit Khanna, SVP & GM, Health and Life Sciences at Salesforce. “Accenture’s deep understanding of the pharma and medtech spaces and their current work to transform patient experiences will help us create new innovation for life sciences companies and in the new development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud.”

Accenture and Salesforce have worked with Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), a global pharmaceutical solutions provider that offers integrated support, including patient services, across the pharmaceutical development and commercialization journey. With Life Sciences Cloud, the companies will help Cencora utilize rich data and insights to modernize patient engagement with a digital-first capability at scale.

“Cencora is committed to leveraging new and emerging technologies, like generative AI, to deliver solutions that reduce potential barriers along the treatment journey and meet the needs of our biopharma partners, healthcare providers and the patients they serve,” said Shannon Coven, senior vice president, Data & Platforms for Global Pharma Services at Cencora. “Together with Accenture and Salesforce, we are harnessing the power of data and AI to help improve outcomes and enhance the patient care experience.”

Together, Accenture and Salesforce have already developed assets and accelerators including:

A patient services Health Cloud assessment framework, which evaluates legacy pharma patient services solutions to generate insights and a value case for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud.

A pharmaceutical Data Cloud and Einstein AI accelerator, which provides a holistic view of provider and patient data, using the power of generative AI. It enables greater impact by suggesting the most important messages to be delivered to the patient during the next interaction.

Accenture will continue to develop complementary tools and methodologies to help clients test and pilot the new capabilities of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud.

