Leading Organization and Lifestyle Brand Erin Condren Launches New Collection in JOANN Stores Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading lifestyle brand Erin Condren is thrilled to announce today the launch of their new collection, Inspired by Erin Condren, which will be appearing in over 800 JOANN stores across the nation and on Joann.com. This exciting collaboration brings planning and organization lovers a range of affordable organizational essentials that will not only help them get their life in order but also inspire them to reach their goals.

“We believe that the joy of organization should be accessible to everyone, and that's precisely what Inspired by Erin Condren is all about,” said Erin Condren, CEO Tonia Misvaer. “Our Inspired by Erin Condren products offer the same trusted layouts and stylish designs that have made Erin Condren a leading name in the world of planners and organizers. Through the innovative use of distinct materials not typically found in our signature hand-coiled planners available on our site, we're able to meet today's customers where they are with more affordable pricing. This allows us to introduce even more people to the incredible power of planning on paper.”

The Inspired by Erin Condren collection at JOANN stores features multiple 12-month Undated Planners, Meal Planner, as well as Gratitude Journal that all cater to various aspects of your life, and are designed to enhance your organization, reduce stress, and bring a touch of style to your daily routines.

To explore Erin Condren’s full range of best-selling organizational essentials, please visit erincondren.com.

About Erin Condren:

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between. The brand’s best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Container Store, and more.