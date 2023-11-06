Wallbox and Osprey Partner to Expand Reliable Public Charging in the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Osprey, one of the UK’s largest and leading rapid EV charging networks. The collaboration will begin by expanding the Osprey network with 125 units of Wallbox’s Supernova DC rapid charger coupled with WBX care program; offering preventative and corrective maintenance to their Supernova fleet.

Charge point availability and reliability are both crucial for consumer confidence in making the switch to electric vehicles. Wallbox’s Supernova rapid charger uses a modular design with a simple user-centric experience and payment process. This ensures that EV drivers get ease of use and a high standard of reliability, whilst charge point operators can scale the units easily to improve availability.

Both Wallbox and Osprey are committed to developing and deploying this reliable public charging at scale to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transport.

“We are excited to partner with Osprey to offer EV drivers across the UK access to a reliable DC charging network,” said Phil Bond, DC Key Account Manager UK+IE. “Designed to fit into a wide variety of locations, the first 125 Supernova rapid chargers will be deployed in more than 15 locations across the UK.”

“Our partnership with Wallbox enables us to increase the number of rapid chargers we can easily install at locations with low-voltage connections,” said Lewis Gardiner, Head of Operations, Osprey Charging Network. “Wallbox’s Supernova rapid charger meets our needs for power availability, ease of installation and maintenance, while offering the seamless experience we expect as standard for our customers.”

The first chargers installed as part of this collaboration recently went live at Towneley Garden Centre, Burnley.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

About Osprey Charging Network

Osprey Charging Network is a UK-wide, rapid electric vehicle charging network. Osprey fund, install and manage their network on behalf of landlord partners and on their own land. The Osprey network is built to be reliable and easy to use for all drivers. All Osprey chargers accept contactless payment, App payments, RFID payments and payment through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Every charging point is also powered by 100% renewable electricity. More information on Osprey can be found at ospreycharging.co.uk.

Forward Looking Statement

