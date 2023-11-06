Hyatt and Parks Hospitality Holdings Collaborate on Thoughtful Growth in Mexico with New Hotels Slated to Open in 2024 and Beyond

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Parks Hospitality Holdings (“PHH”) have announced a highly anticipated collaboration to expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in Mexico with the development of four new properties across key destinations in Mexico, including Mexico City, Los Cabos, and Cancun. The new properties are expected to open starting 2024 and will include two Grand Hyatt hotels, a new select-service offering near the Cancun International Airport, and the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Cancun.

Hyatt’s collaboration with PHH reflects a strong development pipeline driven by an unprecedented, sustained demand for leisure and luxury travel. Hyatt and PHH are committed to thoughtful growth in Mexico, by expanding Hyatt’s legacy brands and offering highly personalized service, distinct food and beverage experiences, and versatile, elevated meeting and event spaces in key destinations to serve leisure and business travelers alike.

“Our intentional growth strategy for our portfolio in Mexico is driven by strong relationships with owners like Parks Hospitality Holdings who are helping expand Hyatt’s brand footprint across markets that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. “Hyatt occupies a unique position in the marketplace, and we believe we are optimally positioned because of our size, scale and portfolio – we are agile enough to create personal relationships, draw on our own experiences and lead with empathy, which allows us to deliver the world-class hospitality for which Hyatt is known.”

Parks Hospitality Holdings Investment in Prominent Markets with Multi-Deal Collaboration:

Park Hyatt Cancun: Slated to open in 2025, this sophisticated resort will offer beachfront access, immersive and rare culinary experiences, bars and lounges, and more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space including a 2,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests will quickly identify the resort as their home-away-from-home with the hotel’s focus on world-renowned architecture and design, vibrant artwork, highly personalized service, and understated luxury with Cancun’s pristine beaches as an unmatched backdrop.

Grand Hyatt Mexico Santa Fe: Slated to open in 2025, this 287-room hotel will be the first urban Grand Hyatt property in Mexico and the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the region. It will offer 360-degree views of the city, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space and be an integral part of the mixed-use project Distrito Santa Fe.

Grand Hyatt Los Cabos: Slated to open in 2026 and situated within the OLEADA Pacific Living & Golf private resort community, this immersive property will offer 1,200 acres of bold luxury just 15 minutes west of Cabo San Lucas and 30 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport. The 300-room hotel designed by SB Architects will feature a world-class 18-hole golf course designed by Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els, and multiple restaurants and bars serving signature cocktails and exceptional cuisine. The luxury OLEADA resort community will span nearly a mile offering world-class resort and residential options, a garden where fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables are grown, nature trails for hiking and cycling and much more.

Hyatt Place Cancun Airport: Slated to open in late 2026 and conveniently located less than 10 minutes away from Cancun International Airport, this 156-room property will offer a new select-service option for leisure and business travelers, featuring contemporary design, spacious areas, and 24/7 conveniences.

"We are honored to expand our relationship with Hyatt and introduce these exceptional hotels to Mexico. As a world-class tourism destination with a vibrant culture, breathtaking natural beauty, and renowned cuisine, we are proud to contribute to the country's growth,” said Charles El Mann Fasja, CEO of Parks Hospitality Holdings. “At PHH, we are committed to develop hotels that combine modern design with a nod to our rich heritage, while also supporting local communities. By emphasizing sustainability and showcasing Mexican craftsmanship, we are raising the bar for hospitality in the region."

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Parks Hospitality Holdings

Parks Hospitality Holdings (“PHH”), was established in 2006 as a division of Parks Holdings with the aim of developing, constructing, acquiring, and operating hotels primarily in the thriving tourism markets of Mexico.

Over the years, PHH has made significant strides in the industry and has contributed to the growth of the tourism sector in Mexico. The company has been involved in the development of over 12,000 hotel rooms, with +3,000 of them located in resorts and +2,000 in full-service hotels. Currently, PHH operates over 8,000 hotel rooms, including select-service hotels.

PHH has made it a priority to develop best-in-class resorts in popular Mexican destinations such as Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. The company's focus on these areas has enabled it to gain a deep understanding of the local market and provide exceptional experiences for guests. In addition to resort development, PHH has also been active in the acquisition of hotels in the United States.

PHH is committed to delivering outstanding service and creating unique experiences for its guests. The team is dedicated to providing quality accommodations that showcase the rich heritage of Mexico while supporting local communities. This is accomplished through sustainable building practices and the use of Mexican craftsmanship in the design of the hotels.

