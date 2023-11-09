Florida Department of Education Selects PowerSchool to Support Statewide Educator Recruitment Efforts with Dynamic Job Board

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) selected the PowerSchool Educator Recruitment Cloud, to assist all Florida school districts and charter schools with advertising open positions and sourcing talent during the ongoing statewide and nationwide teacher shortages. Specifically, FDOE will be using the Consortium Job Board to aggregate K-12 education jobs across the state to create a central hub for job seekers. FDOE will also be providing access to PowerSchool Candidate Assessment and PowerSchool Applicant Tracking, including the Spark Hire* video interview integration, for select schools. Once the Educator Recruitment Cloud is implemented, Florida school districts and charter schools will have a state-of-the-art vehicle to quickly and efficiently attract talent to fill the large void that currently exists across Florida and the United States.

PowerSchool’s Consortium Job Board and Applicant Tracking products provide school districts with a talent recruitment and management system that posts to state, regional, or consortium boards and to PowerSchool SchoolSpring Job Board – the nation’s most popular online K-12 job board. This combination of PowerSchool’s job boards and Applicant Tracking lets school districts cast the widest recruitment net possible, generate more applications from qualified candidates, expand their reach, easily view candidates online, and have greater financial flexibility from time-saving online postings.

Finding and keeping good teachers is more challenging than ever according to the sixth American School District Panel Survey conducted in Fall 2022. This underscores the need for products that provide solutions for this nationwide issue. Once the statewide job board is fully implemented, FDOE districts and charter schools can use the Educator Recruitment Cloud to digitally promote available roles and attract top K-12 education talent with a simplified workflow.

For more information about PowerSchool Educator Recruitment Cloud, visit https://www.powerschool.com/educator-recruitment-cloud-2/.

