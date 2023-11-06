CNA Selects Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Claims and Underwriting Operations for Commercial and Specialty Lines

CHICAGO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CNA selected Guidewire ClaimCenter and Guidewire PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims, policy administration, and underwriting businesses; simplify its IT operations; quickly adapt to changing market demands; and improve agent and customer engagement to continue to growing its business.

Recently celebrating its 20th anniversary as one of Guidewire’s first customers, CNA originally implemented ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter as self-managed installations and will now migrate the products to Guidewire Cloud for its commercial lines of business, while also extending their use to its lawyers liability and specialty lines of business.

“Guidewire’s singular focus on the cloud will help streamline CNA’s cloud-first business strategy, working to improve our industry-leading claims, underwriting and customer service operations,” said Jane Possell, executive vice president and chief information officer, CNA.

“CNA has established itself as one of the preeminent commercial lines insurers,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire. “We are pleased to continue working alongside CNA in this new chapter. The company’s vision for operational excellence and continuous innovation aligns well to Guidewire’s roadmap. We look forward to our work together in support of CNAs mission - providing insurance solutions that allow its customers to better manage their risks and grow profitably.”

CNA will also leverage the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to enhance its workflows as well as SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

