Quality Collision Group Acquires Relentless Collision

Quality Collision Group is thrilled with the acquisition of three North Carolina Relentless Collision locations. Relentless Collision’s expertise in luxury vehicle repairs, including Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, and Tesla, makes them the top choice for premium collision repairs in the Tar Heel State. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHADDS FORD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quality Collision Group, a prominent consortium of OEM-certified collision repair centers backed by private equity, announces a strategic expansion by successfully acquiring three Relentless Collision locations in North Carolina.

Quality Collision Group (QCG) strategic focus is centered on building the nation’s largest, most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through an acquisition strategy that maintains the high standards and quality of service at the collision repair facilities it acquires.

As part of the path to this acquisition, industry veteran Todd McGowan launched Relentless Collision in 2020, leveraging his extensive expertise in luxury vehicle repair and auto body technology. He aimed to establish the most cutting-edge high-tech repair center in North Carolina, which he did. Relentless Collision operates from three collision repair centers in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham, with a second Raleigh location set to open in the upcoming year. Looking ahead, McGowan will assume the role of Chief Development Officer at Quality Collision Group.

"We're proud to join Quality Collision Group, a leader in OEM-certified collision repair,” explains Todd McGowan. “This partnership allows us to maintain and elevate our service standards. With QCG's support and vision, Relentless Collision is set for even greater success and innovation in auto body repair in North Carolina."

Working alongside McGowan, Blake Farley is the President of Relentless Collision and leads the company with his 30 years of auto body industry expertise. McGowan and Farley lead a team committed to properly repairing vehicles using OEM parts and procedures. The company’s certifications include Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Rivian, Tesla, Volvo, and others.

“Our strategic acquisition of three Relentless Collision locations in North Carolina aligns perfectly with our commitment to maintaining the quality of service our customers expect,” says Matt Robbins, COO of Quality Collision Group. “We're excited to welcome these new facilities into the QCG family and look forward to providing North Carolina with top-tier collision repair services."

For more information about Quality Collision Group or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a growing collection of 53 best-in-class OEM-certified collision repair centers. The organization was founded in 2020 with a desire to create a new MSO model that prioritizes quality and OEM compliance and certifications while delivering best-in-class repairs and exceptional customer experiences.