California Pizza Kitchen Gives Thanks To Veterans And Active U.S. Military Members For Their Service With A Complimentary Meal This Veterans Day

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is honoring U.S. veterans and active military members this Veterans Day with a complimentary meal and fundraiser.

On Saturday, November 11, CPK is inviting U.S. veterans and active military members to dine in at a restaurant to enjoy a complimentary entree and drink from a pre-fixe menu. Veterans and active military members who purchase a pizza, pasta, or salad will also receive a Buy One Get One offer to redeem for a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value from November 12 through November 21, 2023.

In addition to treating U.S. service members to a free meal, CPK has partnered with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for a fundraiser benefiting veterans and their families nationwide. DAV is a non-profit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. From Monday, November 6 to Wednesday, November 8, CPK will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales from diners who let their servers know they’re supporting DAV.

“CPK takes great pride in supporting our nation’s military service community,” said Scott Hargrove, CPK Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to welcoming active and retired military service members into our restaurants for a complimentary entree on Veterans Day and partnering with DAV on our annual fundraiser. It’s truly an honor to be a part of this important day of recognition and remembrance.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with CPK again this year to support our veterans,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV CEO and national adjutant. “The CPK community has made a lasting impact through their annual fundraiser and we’re grateful they continue to help us honor our nation’s heroes.”

CPK’s Veterans Day offers will be available in all company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations. Visit cpk.com for more details.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers Veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's Veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that Veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to Veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of Veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.