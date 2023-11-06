Mezo Announces Interface with Yardi, Bringing Maintenance Intelligence Solutions to Yardi’s Multifamily Owners & Operators

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning, property maintenance leader, Mezo, announced its interface with Yardi, an industry-leading investment and property management software. Mezo combines advanced AI with decades of industry expertise to eliminate unnecessary cost and inefficiency from traditional property maintenance and its platform is transforming property maintenance through data-driven intake, diagnosis, triage and fulfillment solutions. With Mezo, maintenance teams prioritize, triage and assign work faster and technicians are supercharged, arriving prepared for faster resolutions in fewer visits.

"Residential maintenance is the largest controllable cost center for rental property owners, but inefficiencies lead to wasted resources and unhappy residents," said Mike Travalini, co-founder and CEO of Mezo. "Mezo’s technology helps bridge the data gap between residents and technicians, unlocking operational efficiencies from intake to fulfillment. This interface allows Yardi customers to tap into Mezo’s 24/7 resident coaching, troubleshooting and enriched work order diagnostics embedded within their existing Yardi tools.”

How Mezo Works as a Yardi Standard Interface Vendor:

Cost-Reducing Troubleshooting & Remote Diagnosis: Residents have 24/7 access to Mezo’s virtual maintenance assistant through RentCafe, including coaching to mitigate costly damages, self-solve when possible and collect critical data that helps maintenance teams resolve issues faster.

Residents have 24/7 access to Mezo’s virtual maintenance assistant through RentCafe, including coaching to mitigate costly damages, self-solve when possible and collect critical data that helps maintenance teams resolve issues faster. Rich Work Order Diagnostics: Yardi work orders are enriched with accurate issue diagnosis, emergency prioritization, recommended repairs, parts & tools, as well as the technician skill set needed, eliminating unnecessary validation calls and supercharging technicians to resolve issues in a single visit.

Yardi work orders are enriched with accurate issue diagnosis, emergency prioritization, recommended repairs, parts & tools, as well as the technician skill set needed, eliminating unnecessary validation calls and supercharging technicians to resolve issues in a single visit. Cost Savings, Added Labor Bandwidth & Unparalleled Operational Insights: Owners & Operators eliminate unnecessary after-hours maintenance cost, boost their maintenance labor bandwidth and gain critical insights into their maintenance operations that empowers them to optimize field strategies and future preventative maintenance planning.

Built by industry experts, Mezo’s diagnostics are driving 30% faster work order resolutions while improving the resident experience. Integrations like this promise to further enhance the resident experience while providing property operators with unparalleled transparency into their maintenance operations. Mezo’s Yardi Standard Interface Partner program ensures maintenance teams benefit from Mezo technology without any new tools or technology to learn.

In December 2022, Mezo announced a seed funding of $6 million co-led by Chicago Ventures and Building Ventures, with participation from The 81 Collection. Since then, Mezo’s customer base has grown by 10x and, thanks to continuously expanding proprietary Intelliflows™, Mezo’s average ROI for customers has doubled. Mezo also released a Spanish-language version of Max, their virtual maintenance assistant, emergency screening and prioritization, and the addition of technician skill sets to nearly every work order. As Mezo continues to onboard new customers, the team is actively recruiting forward-thinking Owners and Operators looking for innovative solutions to improve their maintenance operations. Reach out to learn more: sales@mezo.io or www.mezo.io.

ABOUT MEZO

Founded in 2020, Mezo combines advanced AI with decades of industry expertise to eliminate unnecessary cost and inefficiency from traditional property maintenance. Mezo's platform simultaneously improves the resident experience, supercharges maintenance teams and delivers unparalleled cost savings and operational visibility to owners. Mezo has been recognized as IMN’s 2022 Landlord/Owner Technology of the Year, BuiltWorlds 2023 Top 50 Building Tech, Proptech Breakthrough Award Property Maintenance Platform of the Year and Chicago Inno’s 2023 Fire Award Winner. Mezo is backed by industry leaders such as Chicago Ventures, Building Ventures, and 81 Collection. For more information, visit Mezo's website and follow us on Linkedin.

ABOUT YARDI

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.