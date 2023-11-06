Hims & Hers Introduces MedMatch, The Next Generation of Intelligent Diagnostic Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today introduced MedMatch, a technology designed to transform healthcare by giving providers a more intelligent and informed way to deliver personalized care to patients with more effective and precise treatments and medications.

Currently in Beta, MedMatch deploys artificial intelligence and machine learning against the expansive dataset at the core of the Hims & Hers platform. Leveraging millions of anonymized data points from millions of customers, MedMatch models can identify treatments in real-time that may be best suited for a patient’s unique needs. The company is initially deploying MedMatch for customers seeking support for anxiety and depression on the Hims & Hers platform.

The U.S. is experiencing a mental health crisis. Many people avoid seeking treatment due to stigma and lack of education for psychiatric disorders. When treatment is sought, there is a shortage of mental health professionals, creating an unacceptable gap between need and access. Furthermore, when patients do receive treatment, it can require multiple visits incurring time and financial burdens, and the treatment is typically based on the singular provider’s experience.

MedMatch is being developed to help providers on the platform identify the optimal treatment for a particular person, which can include the most appropriate treatment formulation to dosage strength to form factor. Trained on anonymized historical clinical visits, demographics, treatment types, and patient outcomes, MedMatch is being built to have the unique ability to recommend clinical decisions and treatments supported and informed by the collective knowledge of thousands of providers and millions of data points. We believe connecting the patient with the right personalized treatment will result in better clinical outcomes, leading to long-term patient happiness.

In this initial Beta phase, MedMatch is being evaluated on independent metrics including remission rates once treatment begins, time to remission, and patient satisfaction.

“We believe that key to our mission is building a foundation of innovative technologies that empower providers to deliver a level of clinical care unmatched by the traditional system,” said Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “At the heart of our work is patient trust – trust in their provider, in their care plan, and in their treatment to work. MedMatch is an incredibly exciting step in transforming healthcare to truly serve the patient, and ultimately, give the patient confidence in their care.”

As development of the MedMatch model continues, we plan to add more robust capabilities and expand the model to additional health categories on the Hims & Hers platform to progress towards the ability to deliver this unprecedented standard of personalized care to patients across a range of healthcare conditions. Stay tuned for further developments and updates of this exciting new technology in the months to come.

Learn more about MedMatch here.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.