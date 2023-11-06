Ed Freedman’s Stable Road Foundation Renews Long-running Partnership With Imua Family Services

MAUI, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philanthropist Ed Freedman’s Stable Road Foundation has once again announced its support of Imua Family Services as a Multiverse sponsor for fall/winter 2023 and spring/summer 2024, continuing the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to supporting a wide range of Imua programs.

Imua Family Services, a renowned nonprofit in Hawaii serving children and their families, holds many community events each year to raise money and awareness for worthy causes. Multiverse sponsors provide a $20,000 donation to help support all events.

“I’ve been a friend of Dean and Imua for years, and I’ve brought my own daughter to experience their amazing programs,” says Ed Freedman, founder of Stable Road Foundation. “Their mission of strengthening the local Maui community aligns perfectly with ours, and we’re proud to support them year after year.”

Imua’s events are widely regarded as some of the most impressive and impactful on the island. Upcoming events include December’s Keiki Holiday Festival, The Color Festival Hawaii in April, and July’s Paddle Imua experience to support children with special needs.

"We don't consider these as sponsorships, they are partnerships. We are helping our partners who want to support Maui County children and their families,” says Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services. "We become the vehicle for them to have the reach and representation that they desire for the community. Stable Road Foundation has such a compassionate heart for Maui community and we could not be happier to include them again as a dedicated supporter."

Imua Family Services was founded in 1947 to provide quality care and community so that children of all abilities can play to their full potential. In addition to serving communities on Maui, Imua is also active on Molokai and Lana’i.

Stable Road Foundation, founded by Freedman in 2017, has been a longtime supporter of Imua Family Services. In addition to the two years of Multiverse sponsorships, Stable Road Foundation has also held special activity days for Imua families, and donated time and resources to help Freedman’s neighbors feel the impact.