Newrez and Keller Williams Bergen County Partners Launch New Joint Venture Lender, Carnegie Mortgage Partners

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, is excited to announce the launch of a new joint venture mortgage company, Carnegie Mortgage Partners, LLC (“Carnegie Mortgage Partners”), in partnership with Keller Williams Bergen County Partners.

This new partnership brings homeowners in the state of New Jersey a vast network of real estate agents that can offer a robust mortgage product suite from Newrez and Newrez Ventures.

“The joint venture value proposition is a commitment of excellence in customer service not only to its clients, but its referring partners as well,” said Margaret Bernabei, President of Carnegie Mortgage Partners. “I am thrilled to be part of such an incredible enterprise between two partners who are experts in their industries and understand how to grow and succeed in this model.”

Specializing in residential purchase mortgage lending, Carnegie Mortgage Partners is headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and will focus on serving borrowers across the state.

“We are excited to partner with Newrez because their vision, and more importantly, their values fit nicely with our own,” said Al Donohue, Operating Principal of Keller Williams Bergen County Partners. “We feel that bringing mortgage operations in-house will allow us to provide a one-stop-shop that will provide an enhanced experience for our agents and their clients.”

This latest joint venture partnership marks another major milestone in the Newrez Ventures’ commitment to bringing affordable housing to borrowers nationwide, following the recent addition of Onward Home Mortgage to their Joint Venture network.

“Carnegie Mortgage Partners’ unwavering commitment to continued growth and exceeding customer expectations aligns seamlessly with the Newrez way,” said Randy Vanden Houten, Senior Vice President Joint Venture & Retail Lending at Newrez. “We look forward to working with such a strong and experienced partner.”

For more information on the Newrez Ventures joint venture platform, go to www.newrez.com/joint-venture-retail

About Newrez

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, we are uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

Newrez Ventures

Newrez Ventures, formerly known as Shelter Mortgage Company, is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with real estate agents, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Newrez Ventures joined the Newrez family of companies in 2014. The company has loan officers across the country with joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Newrez Ventures has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Keller Williams Bergen County Partners

Headquartered in Bergen County with key offices located in Ridgewood, Woodcliff Lake, Tenafly, Fort Lee and Rutherford, Keller Williams Bergen County Partners is a real estate company with a core purpose of changing people’s lives for the better. Rooted in the core values of learning, servant leadership and teamwork, BCP is a group of Top KW Real Estate Offices that operate as one large family/team united under that mission.