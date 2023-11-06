Nintendo Offers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Bundle for Black Friday and Announces Other Holiday Deals

The Super Mario Party game with red and blue Joy-Con controllers will be available as a bundle at select retailers and My Nintendo Store on Nov. 10. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Super Mario Party game with red and blue Joy-Con controllers will be available as a bundle at select retailers and My Nintendo Store on Nov. 10. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For those looking to level up their holidays this year, Nintendo has Black Friday offers and Cyber Deals that the whole family can enjoy. Starting Nov. 19*, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership** bundle at a suggested retail price of just $349.99 ($67.98 in savings).*** With exclusive Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, this bundle delivers a great value for anyone looking to play at home or on the go with a vibrant OLED screen, while battling it out with Mario and a huge selection of other gaming icons.

Plus, holiday shoppers can hit the dice block (Mario style!) with the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle*, available starting Nov. 10. This party pack can offer families another way to keep the holiday festivities going with Mario and friends, featuring the full Super Mario Party game download and two Joy-Con controllers in dashing red and blue colors, at a suggested retail price of $99.99 ($39 in savings).***

The celebration continues with Black Friday deals starting Nov. 19, when select retailers will offer up to a $20 discount on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey games, bringing their suggested retail price to only $39.99 each. Holiday shoppers can also purchase games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition for the suggested retail price of only $29.99 and Everybody 1-2-Switch! for just $19.99. Additional Cyber Deals on Nintendo games and partner titles will be available on Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system the very next day on Nov. 20.

Nintendo also has plenty of other gift ideas outside of this year’s specials for holiday shoppers to consider, including:

Families can also discover even more gameplay options with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership.** This paid membership offers the same great features as a Nintendo Switch Online membership**, including online play, save data cloud and a library of Game Boy, NES, Super NES games and member exclusive titles like F-ZERO 99, with the addition of classic Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games and access to select downloadable content. This includes the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass (adding a total of 48 additional courses when Wave 6 arrives Nov. 9 with new racers like Pauline and Diddy Kong), plus Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion and Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, at no additional cost. In addition, members can also save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.**

My Nintendo wants to spread the joy this holiday season! Enter for a chance to win a family trip for four next year to Universal Studios Hollywood, where you can experience the excitement of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. **** For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0ca7f174daefea31.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* While quantities last.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to play the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, Game Boy Advance - Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online collections of games, and to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then- current price unless canceled. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch/online.

*** Value based on manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary.

**** Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00AM PT on 10/16/2023 and ends at 11:59PM PT on 12/27/2023. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0ca7f174daefea31; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Family Fun Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0ca7f174daefea31) as stated in the Official Rules. One (1) winner will receive a 3 day, 2 night trip for Winner and up to 3 Guests to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Trip will include: round trip coach (economy) class air transportation for Winner and up to 3 Guests from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home (as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion) to Los Angeles, California; 2 nights’ standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at the Sheraton Universal Hotel (or at another nearby hotel as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in their sole discretion); non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Los Angeles, CA; and 2-Day General Admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park each for Winner and up to 3 Guests. For a Winner who is a California resident, air transportation may be substituted with another method of transportation by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion. https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-super-nintendo-world-family-fun-2023-fall-official-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.6 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.