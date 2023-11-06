Workplace Install Network, Inc. Acquires Office Interiors of Virginia

ASHLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workplace Install Network, Inc. (WIN), a leading provider of turn-key workplace installation services and solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Office Interiors of Virginia, a firm that has served enterprise and government clients for more than 35 years, based in Virginia. This strategic move marks an exciting new chapter in WIN's growth and evolution as it continues to serve industry leading clients throughout the United States.

This acquisition is a significant milestone for both WIN and Office Interiors of Virginia, bringing together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to providing the highest quality workplace solutions for enterprise clients. The combined expertise and resources of these two organizations will enable WIN to offer a comprehensive suite of services and products to meet the diverse needs of enterprise clients seeking innovative, efficient, and customized workplace solutions.

The nationwide expansion of Workplace Install Network, Inc. signifies its dedication to serving enterprise clients in various locations across the United States. By integrating the capabilities of Office Interiors of Virginia, WIN will offer an extensive range of services, including office furniture and systems installations, decommissioning and reconfiguration services, asset dispositions using best practices that benefits others and minimizes waste, as well as comprehensive project and move management services. This expansion is a testament to WIN's commitment to enhancing the way organizations work and collaborate, and it positions the company as a true industry leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome the amazing people of Office Interiors of Virginia to the Workplace Install Network family," said Kent Ford, President and CEO of WIN. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing enterprise clients with top-tier workplace solution services in virtually unlimited disciplines and scopes of work nationwide.”

With this acquisition, WIN gains a dedicated and highly talented team from Office Interiors of Virginia, many of whom have been with the firm for more than 25 years.

As Workplace Install Network, Inc. continues to build its nationwide network, enterprise clients can expect an even greater emphasis on sustainability, technology integration, and best practices workplace solutions. WIN remains committed to doing whatever it takes, anywhere and anytime, in service to its clients throughout the USA.

About Workplace Install Network, Inc.: Workplace Install Network, Inc. (WIN) is a leading provider of workplace installation and solutions. With a commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and customized workplace solutions in partnership with the world’s leading dealers, WIN is dedicated to the turn-key installation of workspaces that inspire and empower organizations. By combining expertise, technology, and a deep understanding of client needs, WIN transforms workplaces into dynamic environments that drive success.

For more information, please visit www.workplaceinstallnetwork.com.