Momentus Signs Contract with AVS for 2024 Orbital Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with AVS for transportation and orbital delivery services in 2024.

AVS is a Spanish company focused on the design and development of complex and critical equipment for the global big science and space markets. The company has contracted with Momentus to fly its LUR-1 payload in the second quarter of next year on the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission targeted for launch no earlier than June 2024.

“AVS has selected Momentus to integrate our first microsatellite on the launch vehicle,” said AVS Chief Executive Officer Miguel Angel Carrera. “The mission is called LUR-1 and is a mix of an in-orbit demonstration and commercial mission, as it includes one VNIR imager to provide images to different clients and it includes subsystems developed by AVS to validate them in orbit, including different propulsion technologies and mechanisms.”

“We welcome AVS to Momentus’ customer roster and look forward to caring for their important payload from integration through orbital delivery,” said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. “The orbital delivery services we provide are enabling better access to space for small satellites, which are a backbone of the space economy.”

The AVS contract marks Momentus’ sixth commercial contract announced since August. The other recent contracts include services for FOSSA, Aarhus, C3S, SatRev, and RIDE! Space.

Momentus has executed three orbital missions, deployed 15 customer payloads, and provided hosted payload services. The Company is currently booking rideshare and hosted payload customers on the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission targeted for no earlier than June 2024 and the SpaceX Transporter-12 mission targeted for no earlier than October 2024. Momentus provides its transportation and in-space services on either a deployer mounted directly to a Rideshare modular plate or a Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, depending on customer mission requirements. Momentus also offers its M-1000 satellite bus for customized and dedicated flights. Email sales@momentus.space to start the reservation process.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

