Fanttik Celebrates Immense Success with Multiple Accolades at the 2023 SEMA Show

Indeed, the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show proved to be a momentous event for Fanttik, the innovative automotive brand that continues to push the boundaries of excellence in the industry. Fanttik’s exceptional products left an indelible mark at the event, with the brand taking home the prestigious Best Tire and Related Product Award for its X9 Pro tire inflator, while also securing a finalist runner-up position in the Best New Interior Accessory Product category with the V10 Apex pivoting car vacuum. This double recognition at SEMA 2023 exemplifies Fanttik’s commitment to innovation and quality in the automotive world.

Fanttik’s X9 Pro tire inflator was the shining star of the show, earning the coveted title of “Best Tire and Related Product.” This accolade recognizes the X9 Pro as the most innovative and cutting-edge tire inflator in the industry, showcasing its exceptional performance and the brand’s unwavering dedication to providing top-tier products to consumers. With its impressive 30-second complete tire replenishment and versatile 150 PSI capacity, the X9 Pro has deservingly earned its recognition. Its thoughtful design, including integrated hose and accessory storage, ensures ease of use and convenience. The substantial 5000mAh battery provides extended operation, and its user-friendly 4+N modes, auto-stop feature, and glare-resistant screen make tire inflation tasks a breeze.

On the other hand, the Fanttik V10 Apex automotive vacuum cleaner has undeniably earned its merited finalist position at SEMA as the “Best Interior Accessory Product.” This pivoting handheld car vacuum’s exceptional design and features cater to the unique challenges of cleaning car interiors, making it a standout choice for car owners seeking a powerful and versatile cleaning solution. Its pivoting design with seven adjustable angles and a pull-out crevice nozzle provides optimal flexibility, ensuring thorough car cleaning even in tight spaces. With quick charging and ample runtime, the V10 Apex simplifies cleaning tasks and offers multi-surface versatility, making it a compelling interior accessory product deserving of recognition at SEMA 2023.

The SEMA Show is a platform where the best and the brightest in the automotive world come together to showcase their products, innovations, and industry-leading technology. Fanttik’s success at this renowned event speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to excellence, and it serves as a testament to its mission of continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive industry.

Fanttik’s CEO Bo Du jovially said, “We are deeply grateful to SEMA for this prestigious recognition of Fanttik’s innovation and dedication to excellence. These accolades would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our customers and partners. At Fanttik, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and quality in the automotive industry.”

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator models won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 and SEMA Best Tire and Related Product Award 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Fanttik also sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kyle Weatherman four times, with one being the exclusive partner. Fostering the motto “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.