ISG to Publish Report on Salesforce Partner Ecosystem

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers offering Salesforce implementation and managed application services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2024, scheduled to be released in March. The report will cover providers offering Salesforce cloud-based application services for large and midsize enterprises, including multi-cloud environment support and marketing automation, whether those enterprises have a deep history with Salesforce or are just getting started.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Service providers offer valuable Salesforce support for large and midmarket enterprises, delivering implementation and management skills. Large enterprises with global operations require corresponding capabilities from providers to integrate Salesforce into their complex application landscapes.

"Service providers are vital partners for enterprises that rely on Salesforce,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These providers assist their enterprise customers in leveraging Salesforce innovations in areas such as data, generative AI (GenAI) and trust across the entire portfolio.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 170 Salesforce service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing services that typical Salesforce customers are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises , evaluating providers of services for implementing Salesforce applications and integrating them into the complex technology landscapes of global organizations.

, evaluating providers of services for implementing Salesforce applications and integrating them into the complex technology landscapes of global organizations. Implementation Services for Core Clouds—Midmarket , assessing providers specializing in implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud at small and midsize enterprises. These providers excel in cases requiring minimal integration, often concluding in a few months, revolving around process redesign using Salesforce applications.

, assessing providers specializing in implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud at small and midsize enterprises. These providers excel in cases requiring minimal integration, often concluding in a few months, revolving around process redesign using Salesforce applications. Implementation Services for Marketing Automation , covering specialists in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud in a range of implementation scenarios from minimal real-time integration to more challenging and sophisticated e-commerce and omnichannel marketing endeavors.

, covering specialists in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud in a range of implementation scenarios from minimal real-time integration to more challenging and sophisticated e-commerce and omnichannel marketing endeavors. Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises , evaluating maintenance and support providers, including continuous monitoring, remote support and centralized management of Salesforce applications for clients with complex application landscapes.

, evaluating maintenance and support providers, including continuous monitoring, remote support and centralized management of Salesforce applications for clients with complex application landscapes. Managed Application Services for Midmarket , assessing providers of vital maintenance and support services for midmarket clients, often requiring more modest integration and tending to concentrate operations in a specific region.

, assessing providers of vital maintenance and support services for midmarket clients, often requiring more modest integration and tending to concentrate operations in a specific region. Implementation Services for Industry Clouds, covering providers that focus on implementing Salesforce products such as Financial Services Cloud and Health Cloud, requiring unique skills and deployment of relevant accelerators.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Salesforce services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Brazil, France and the U.K. ISG analysts Rodrigo Barreto (U.K.), Mauricio Ohtani (Brazil), Marcio Tabach (France) and Rainer Suletzki (U.S. and Germany) will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Salesforce service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

