Top 11 Highlights Now Available for AM Best’s Webinar on Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viewers can now access the top highlights from AM Best’s “How Generative AI and ChatGPT are Reshaping the Insurance Industry” webinar, sponsored by Xceedance.
In this video-based interactive presentation, viewers can learn how these new technologies will drive both the customer experience as well as the bottom line for decades to come.
The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:
- How Generative AI is Used in the Insurance Industry
- Generative AI Differs from Traditional Data Analytics
- Generative AI Can Help Insurers Target Pain Points
- Few Limits to How AI Will Impact the Insurance Industry
- AI Can Help MGAs and Insurers Anticipate Renewal Activity
- Public or Private, Insurers Must Choose Based on Security and Privacy
- Worst-Case Scenarios Could Lead to Over-Regulation of Insurers’ Use of Generative AI
- How Generative AI Will Help MGAs Create Markets and Services
- Generative AI Will Augment Jobs, Not Remove the Human Factor
- Where Generative AI Will Make the Earliest Impacts in Insurance
- Why Generative AI Will Not Replace Insurance Agents
Panelists include:
- Arun Balakrishnan, chairman & chief executive officer, Xceedance;
- Ray Mirza, senior vice president, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance; and
- Praveen Reddy, chief operating officer, Velocity Risk Underwriters.
The complete video replay for this event is available to view here.
