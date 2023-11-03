Top 11 Highlights Now Available for AM Best’s Webinar on Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viewers can now access the top highlights from AM Best’s “How Generative AI and ChatGPT are Reshaping the Insurance Industry” webinar, sponsored by Xceedance.

In this video-based interactive presentation, viewers can learn how these new technologies will drive both the customer experience as well as the bottom line for decades to come.

The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Panelists include:

Arun Balakrishnan, chairman & chief executive officer, Xceedance;

Ray Mirza, senior vice president, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance; and

Praveen Reddy, chief operating officer, Velocity Risk Underwriters.

The complete video replay for this event is available to view here.

