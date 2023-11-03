Elevate Your Travel Dreams? Over Half of U.S. Adults Seek Luxury Getaways in the Next Two Years

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The desire for luxe vacations is stronger than ever as Apple Vacations unveils a new survey, revealing a resounding surge in Americans' desire for luxury travel. The survey reveals that 59% say they are in different phases of planning to travel internationally for leisure within the next 24 months, regardless of income.

To view the multimedia assets and survey information visit: https://interactive.4media-group.com/apple-vacations-elevate-your-travel-dreams-2023

As North America’s leading leisure tour operator, Apple Vacations works with travel advisors to plan every element of a traveler’s stay. The study, conducted by the independent agency Atomik Research between September 15-17, 2023, surveyed Americans about their vacationing inspiration, habits, and planning.

Key Survey Insights Include:

The Dawn of a New Luxury Era: 62% of adults say luxury is no longer defined by how much money is spent. Americans are looking for a more tailored, upscale travel experience.

62% of adults say luxury is no longer defined by how much money is spent. Americans are looking for a more tailored, upscale travel experience. Stress-Free Sojourns: 58% of adults cite vacation planning as a potential source of stress. Making plans for where to go, where to stay, who to go with, and what to do once landing can be overwhelming.

58% of adults cite vacation planning as a potential source of stress. Making plans for where to go, where to stay, who to go with, and what to do once landing can be overwhelming. Reliable Travel Allies: 65% of Gen Z and millennials in the U.S. would love to have an expert handle vacation issues if something goes wrong. Young Americans are more likely to rely on a travel adviser to plan and handle any issues that may occur, reducing the stress of travel planning.

65% of Gen Z and millennials in the U.S. would love to have an expert handle vacation issues if something goes wrong. Young Americans are more likely to rely on a travel adviser to plan and handle any issues that may occur, reducing the stress of travel planning. Embrace the Luxury: 53% of adults say they are more likely to use a travel advisor for a luxury vacation than a regular vacation, and 45% say that luxury travel means not having to make any of their own decisions.

53% of adults say they are more likely to use a travel advisor for a luxury vacation than a regular vacation, and 45% say that luxury travel means not having to make any of their own decisions. Luxury Budgets Soar: On average, adults estimate they will spend $11,705 per person on their next luxury travel stay in 2024.

“Americans are ready to upgrade their vacation experiences and add on luxury amenities such as a suite-style rooms, elevated dining, and spa and wellness amenities, without breaking the bank or being overwhelmed with stress,” Jacki Marks, Global Head of Trade Brands for Apple Vacations said. “The experts at Apple Vacations offer services that help with the stress of planning and make the entire experience feel luxurious while tailoring the stay to each guest’s wants.”

Americans are eager to get out and explore new destinations. To start planning a trip, please visit Apple Vacations “Ask a Travel Advisor” service at www.traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com.

