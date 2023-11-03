Dolly Parton Officially Welcomes Guests to Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort celebrated its official grand opening Friday with a visit from Dolly Parton. The lodge marks the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly, further expanding the premier family destination located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Tucked away in the Smoky Mountains next to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors, seamlessly blending Smoky Mountain adventure and the world-class Dollywood experience. Inspired by Dolly’s love for the Great Smoky Mountains, HeartSong Lodge & Resort invites families to explore nature, create memories and discover the heartsong within themselves.

“Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort takes me back to when I was a little girl exploring my beautiful Smoky Mountains,” said Dolly. “I have so many fond memories of the days when us kids spent hours playing in the creek and chasing fireflies after supper. I hope families who come to my HeartSong Lodge discover what makes these mountains so special to me while creating their own precious memories.”

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort has several amenities and experiences for families to connect, recharge and play during their trip to the Smokies. Just beyond the lodge’s lantern-inspired windows is The Cove. The Cove outdoor pool surrounds a cascading waterfall feature that provides a natural look and sound to the space. The outdoor pool also includes a zero-depth entry, splash pad, hot tub that is open year-round and seasonal pool-side dining. The Cove’s spectacular fire feature provides ambiance and seating while gas fire pits accent the area and provide cozy spots for families to tell stories and create memories.

Helping families create memories and traditions is at the heart of Dollywood’s resorts. There is a variety of on-site activities at HeartSong Lodge & Resort for families to partake in throughout their stay. During the day, Camp DW encourages children and parents to play and create together. Through fun-filled activities including arts and crafts, storytelling and summertime pool parties, Camp DW is designed to inspire children’s imaginations. Each morning, families can enjoy Imagination Library Story Hour when Camp DW hosts read books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. At night, families gather around the wood-burning fire pit for complimentary marshmallow roasting and a campfire sing-along.

There are several unique dining options available at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, including the full-service restaurant, Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies. The à la carte breakfast and dinner menus provide guests with rich, Southern favorites with an elevated touch. Adjacent to Ember & Elm is High Note: Casual Dining & Drink. This area provides guests with all-day dining options. For meals on the go, Songbird Market provides a convenient selection of grab-and-go options. Songbird Market, High Note and Ember & Elm are open to both resort guests and non-resort guests.

Inspired by Dolly, Acoustic Lobby is a private dining room designed with detailed touches of the entertainment icon around every corner. The centerpiece of the room is the glittering acoustic guitar chandelier. Surrounded by the room’s deep purple walls, this focal point shines almost as brightly as the beloved icon herself. Initially, Dolly items include the wardrobe she wore during the HeartSong Lodge & Resort media event in June 2022 and a display of instruments. Acoustic Lobby has its own food and signature cocktail menus for private events. When not being used for an event, Acoustic Lobby will serve as another area for guests to enjoy each other’s company and make memories.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort offers multiple types of guest rooms and suites to fit every family or group. Children will look forward to bedtime in bunk beds with private televisions designed just for them, while larger families and groups will feel comfortable in the spacious suites. Guests in rooms with a murphy bed will discover a sweet message from Dolly when they prepare their bed. Each suite room features a beautiful Smoky Mountain mural and is equipped with a mini-fridge, safe and sound machine. The HeartSong Suite is an apartment-style guest room designed for guests looking for the ultimate lodge experience. This unique suite blends natural colors and designs with a grand setting. Located on the top floor, guests enjoy majestic views of the cove area and the surrounding Smoky Mountains.

With the Great Smoky Mountains as a backdrop, HeartSong Lodge & Resort is a breathtaking venue for corporate and group events. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, even the largest events and groups can be accommodated. From the two-story HeartSong Event Center to spacious outdoor meeting spaces and event lawns, the resort offers numerous options to provide a unique and inspiring setting for groups.

Resort guests can take advantage of exclusive park privileges throughout their stay. Exclusive Resort Trolleys provide complimentary transportation to and from Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. Guests with Dollywood theme park tickets receive complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver Passes to shorten their ride wait times. Guests with Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country tickets also are granted early entry on Saturday mornings to a select ride or experience at the parks. Resort in-room delivery allows guests to have their purchases from Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country delivered directly to their room free of charge.

For more information about Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, visit www.dollywood.com/heartsong.

About Dollywood Parks & Resorts: A highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry, The Dollywood Company consists of the 165-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country; Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood is the 2010 Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade; winner of 48 Golden Ticket Awards; and recipient of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and was named in 2022 by Tripadvisor as the #1 theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. It also has been recognized as a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides and attractions, shows and crafters authentic to the East Tennessee region. Dollywood’s Splash Country, recognized by the Travel Channel and Tripadvisor as one of the country’s most beautiful water parks, operates from mid-May to Labor Day. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, a favorite of USA Today voters and Tripadvisor reviewers, provides guests with spectacular mountain views and family-friendly amenities next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.